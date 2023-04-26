IPL 2023 halfway Most Valuable Player (MVP) standings; RCB dominate

As of Tuesday night (April 25), 35 matches have been completed and 35 remain in the league stage of IPL 2023.

Midway into the league phase of IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) two players are in the top five of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) standings.

With all 10 teams having played seven matches each in IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head the points table with five wins.

After the completion of the league phase, the top four qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

Apart from Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings, there is also the official MVP table, which is now headed by RCB captain Faf du Plessis with 175 points.

Du Plessis is also the current holder of the Orange Cap. His teammate Mohammed Siraj too features in the top five of the MVP table, and there are two more RCB players – Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli inside the top 10.

Here is IPL 2023 MVP table after 35 matches (As of Tuesday, April 25)