IPL 2023 Points Table at halfway stage of league; CSK on top after 35 games

Delhi Capitals are at the bottom of the standings with just two wins from seven games. All 10 teams have played seven matches each as of Tuesday night (April 25).

IPL 2023 reached the halfway stage of the league phase on Tuesday (April 25) with all 10 teams having played seven games each. Take a look at IPL 2023 Points Table.

In IPL 2023 league stage, all 10 sides will play 14 games each on home and away format. The top four will qualify for the playoffs. The final will be played on May 28.

Also read: IPL 2023 full schedule, match times, venues

After the Gujarat Titans (GT) versus Mumbai Indians (MI) contest on Tuesday night, which was the 35th match of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) top the table, followed by GT.

Advertisement

Here is IPL 2023 Points Table after 35 games (As of Tuesday night, April 25)