IPL 2023 Purple Cap Standings at the halfway stage of league

Five bowlers from five different teams occupy the top-five slots in IPL 2023 Purple Cap list.

IPL 2023 has reached the halfway stage of the league after 35 matches were completed as of Tuesday (April 25). Here is the IPL 2023 Purple Cap table.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Standings

At the halfway phase of the league, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lead the IPL 2023 points table while Gujarat Titans’ (GT) spinner Rashid Khan is the Purple Cap holder with 14 wickets.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Advertisement

All 10 teams have played seven games each and have seven more to play before the playoffs being. The top four will qualify for the playoffs. The final is on May 28.

Also read: IPL 2023 full schedule, match times, venues

IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings after 35 matches (As of Tuesday, April 25)