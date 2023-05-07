IPL 2023 | GT vs LSG highlights: Pandya brothers’ historic day; Gujarat’s highest-ever total

Saha and Gill posted the highest first-wicket stand for GT in IPL.

Gujarat Titans (GT) inched closer to a playoff berth with a massive 56-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2023 match in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening (May 7).

After posting 227/2, GT bowlers restricted the visitors to 171/7 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With this win, GT consolidated their position at the top of the table with 16 points from 11 matches. LSG are second with 11 points from 11 contests.

Here are the highlights of GT vs LSG match.

Historic day for Pandya brothers

Hardik Pandya (GT) and Krunal Pandya (LSG) became the first set of brothers to be the opposition captains in IPL. Krunal is captaining Lucknow after regular skipper KL Rahul was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to an injury.

It was Krunal who took a catch to dismiss Hardik (25) off Mohsin Khan’s bowling.

After losing the toss, Hardik said, “We would have batted first. I told him a secret of the toss and let that be. Obviously, a very emotional day, and our father would have been proud of us. He dreamt of it. One Pandya will definitely win today. We are short of words, and the family is emotional. Yes, I would like the boys to win here and own this place and express themselves.”

GT’s highest-ever IPL total

By scoring 227/2, GT registered their highest-ever total in IPL, surpassing 207/6 against Mumbai Indians (MI) last month (April 25).

Gill’s record number of sixes

Shubman Gill was GT’s batting star with a 51-ball 94 not out with two fours and seven sixes. His tally of sixes is the most in an innings by a GT batsman in IPL. The previous best was six sixes by David Miller against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2022.

Saha’s brisk half-century

GT were off to a flying start as wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha made a quickfire half-century. He raced to his 50 off just 20 balls. He was dismissed for 81 off 43 with 10 fours and four sixes.

GT’s best powerplay of season

Thanks to Saha and Shubman Gill’s opening stand, GT posted their best powerplay score of the season – 78/0 (run rate 13) in 6 overs. In this, Saha was the aggressor, contributing 54 off 23 while Gill’s share was 22 off 13.

GT’s highest opening stand in IPL

Saha and Gill posted the highest first-wicket stand for GT in IPL. They put on 142 in 12.1 overs, bettering their previous mark of 106 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Brabourne Stadium in 2022.

LSG’s brisk beginning

In pursuit of 228, LSG openers Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers added 88 for the first wicket in 8.2 overs. It took a brilliant diving catch in the deep by Rashid Khan to end Mayers’ innings of 48 off 32 (7 fours, 2 sixes). Later, de Kock, playing his first game of the season, departed for a 41-ball 70 with seven fours and three sixes. However, LSG lost their way later to surrender by 56 runs.