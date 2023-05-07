IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma’s fans attack Srikkanth for ‘No Hit Sharma’ comment

Also, former India opener Aakash Chopra, without taking Srikkanth’s name, said ex-players should not become “trollers”.

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma is going through a bad patch of batting form in the ongoing IPL 2023.

On Saturday (May 6), he collected his second consecutive duck, this time against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai. He opted not to open the batting and came at No. 3. However, it did not change his fortunes.

Rohit was dismissed by Deepak Chahar for a three-ball duck. With this, he bagged an unwanted record of the most ducks in IPL history – 16.

Also read: IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma claims unwanted record

Advertisement

After Rohit’s latest flop at the crease, former India opening batsman Kris Srikkanth slammed the Indian captain, calling him “No hit Sharma”.

Srikkanth, who is doing commentary on Star Sports for IPL 2023, made this comment on air during CSK-MI game.

“Rohit Sharma should change his name to ‘No Hit Sharma’, I will not even play him in XI if I was Captain of MI,” Srikkanth said.

Also read: Rohit should take a break from IPL 2023: Gavaskar

This has upset Rohit’s fans who started attacking Srikkanth on social media. There were abuses on Srikkanth’s Instagram page.

Also, former India opener Aakash Chopra, without taking Srikkanth’s name, said ex-players should not become “trollers”.

“When former cricketers assume the role of ‘trollers’, you know that it’s hit the lowest ebb. Nadir.”