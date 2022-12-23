IPL 2023 auction: Full list, purse left, live TV, streaming information

Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has been the biggest beneficiary of the mini IPL auction to date.

It is IPL 2023 players’ auction time. For this year’s mini-auction, Kochi is the venue and all 10 teams will be looking to strengthen their squads with some smart buys.

Here is your complete guide to the IPL 2023 players auction which will be held today (December 23) from 2:30 pm IST.

The key numbers

405 players will go under the hammer in Kochi

273 are Indians, 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations

A total of 87 available slots are available to be filled at the auction with up to 30 for overseas players

₹2 crore is the highest reserve price and 19 players are in the top bracket

No Indians in the ₹2 core and ₹1.5 crore base price-lists

11 players are in the auction list with a base price of ₹1.5 crore

Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players on the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of ₹1 crore

The 10 franchises have spent ₹743.5 crore for retaining players (163 including 50 overseas) and the purse available for the auction is ₹206.5 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has the highest purse at the auction with ₹42.25 crore while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has the least amount – ₹7.05 crore

IPL 2023 auction’s full list is here.

TATA IPL 2023/ Squad size/Salary cap/Available slots Franchise Players Overseas players Total money spent Salary cap available Available slots Overseas slots CSK 18 6 ₹74.55 crore ₹20.45 crore 7 2 DC 20 6 ₹75.55 crore ₹19.45 crore 5 2 GT 18 5 ₹75.75 crore ₹19.25 crore 7 3 KKR 14 5 ₹87.95 crore ₹7.05 crore 11 3 LSG 15 4 ₹71.65 crore ₹23.35 crore 10 4 MI 16 5 ₹74.45 crore ₹20.55 crore 9 3 PBKS 16 5 ₹62.8 crore ₹32.2 crore 9 3 RCB 18 6 ₹86.25 crore ₹8.75 crore 7 2 RR 16 4 ₹81.8 crore ₹13.2 crore 9 4 SRH 12 4 ₹52.75 crore ₹42.25 crore 13 4 Total 163 50 ₹743.5 crore ₹206.5 crore 87 30

Morris’ record

The IPL 2023 auction will start with the first set – batsmen, followed by all-rounders, wicketkeepers, fast bowlers, spinners, and so on.

Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has been the biggest beneficiary of the mini IPL auction to date.

In 2021, he became the most expensive player in auction history when Rajasthan Royals (RR) shelled out ₹16.25 crore for his services.

Bidding war

All-rounder Sam Curran, who was named the Player of the 2022 T20 World Cup, is expected to attract intense bidding.

Curran’s English teammates including Test skipper Ben Stokes and Harry Brook are also likely to land fat pay cheques.

Stokes has set his base price at ₹2 crore and Brook at ₹1.5 crore.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will also be watching the proceedings keenly. He has not looked back in the shortest format after getting the opportunity to open for Australia in India earlier this year.

Many were surprised that he was not picked in the World Cup squad initially but he was eventually drafted in after Josh Inglis got injured.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will be another big name with a base price of ₹2 crore. He was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad alongside West Indian Nicholas Pooran.

Former England Test skipper Joe Root has also thrown his hat into the ring. Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who has been among the top T20 players over the past 12 months, can also attract a heavy bid.

Veteran Ishant Sharma and Jaydev Unadkat are Indian pace bowling options available to the teams.

Among the uncapped Indians who could break the bank include pacers Shivam Mavi and Yash Thakur. Having been released by CSK, Tamil Nadu batter N Jagadeesan should be in demand after smashing a record five straight centuries in List A cricket.

IPL 2023 auction will be live on TV on Star Sports network in five languages (English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu) and live streaming is on JioCinema.

Hugh Edmeades will be the IPL 2023 auctioneer.