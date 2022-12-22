IPL 2023 auction: Full list of players with ₹2 cr, ₹1.5 cr, ₹1 cr base price

There are 19 cricketers including England Test captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes in the top ₹2 crore base price list.

The IPL 2023 players’ auction takes place in Kochi tomorrow (December 23). As many as 405 cricketers will go under the hammer.

The highest reserve/base price for players is ₹2 crore. The next highest is ₹1.5 crore and followed by ₹1 crore.

In the top reserve price bracket, there are no Indian cricketers. Overall, 19 players have opted in the ₹2 crore base price list. Also, there are no Indians in the ₹1.5 crore bracket too.

Full list of players with a reserve price of ₹2 crore in IPL 2023 auction

Ben Stokes (England) Phil Salt (England) Sam Curran (England) Tom Banton (England) Chris Jordan (England) Adil Rashid (England) Jamie Overton (England) Craig Overton (England) Tymal Mills (England) Cameron Green (Australia) Travis Head (Australia) Chris Lynn (Australia) Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) Kane Williamson (New Zealand) Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) Jason Holder (West Indies) Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa) James Neesham (New Zealand) Adam Milne (New Zealand)

Full list of players with a reserve price of ₹1.5 crore in IPL 2023 auction

Harry Brook (England) Will Jacks (England) Dawild Malan (England) Jason Roy (England) Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) Jhye Richardson (Australia) Adam Zampa (Australia) Riley Meredith (Australia) Sean Abbot (Australia) Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australia) Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

