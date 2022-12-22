IPL 2023 auction: Full list of players with ₹2 cr, ₹1.5 cr, ₹1 cr base price

The IPL 2023 players’ auction takes place in Kochi tomorrow (December 23). As many as 405 cricketers will go under the hammer.
The highest reserve/base price for players is ₹2 crore. The next highest is ₹1.5 crore and followed by ₹1 crore.
Also read: IPL 2023 auction full list: 405 players to go under the hammer in Kochi
In the top reserve price bracket, there are no Indian cricketers. Overall, 19 players have opted in the ₹2 crore base price list. Also, there are no Indians in the ₹1.5 crore bracket too.
Also read: IPL 2023: Full list of retained/released/traded players; remaining purse
Full list of players with a reserve price of ₹2 crore in IPL 2023 auction
- Ben Stokes (England)
- Phil Salt (England)
- Sam Curran (England)
- Tom Banton (England)
- Chris Jordan (England)
- Adil Rashid (England)
- Jamie Overton (England)
- Craig Overton (England)
- Tymal Mills (England)
- Cameron Green (Australia)
- Travis Head (Australia)
- Chris Lynn (Australia)
- Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)
- Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
- Nicholas Pooran (West Indies)
- Jason Holder (West Indies)
- Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)
- James Neesham (New Zealand)
- Adam Milne (New Zealand)
Also read: IPL 2023 auction: 5 all-rounders who could trigger a bidding war
Full list of players with a reserve price of ₹1.5 crore in IPL 2023 auction
- Harry Brook (England)
- Will Jacks (England)
- Dawild Malan (England)
- Jason Roy (England)
- Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)
- Jhye Richardson (Australia)
- Adam Zampa (Australia)
- Riley Meredith (Australia)
- Sean Abbot (Australia)
- Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australia)
- Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)
Also read: IPL 2023 auction: 5 bowlers who could be on every team’s wishlist
Full list of players with a reserve price of ₹1 crore in IPL 2023 auction
- Mayank Agarwal (India)
- Manish Pandey (India)
- Joe Root (England)
- Luke Wood (England)
- Andrew Tye (Australia)
- Moises Henriques (Australia)
- Akeal Hosein (West Indies)
- Shai Hope (West Indies)
- Roston Chase (West Indies)
- Rahkeem Cornwall (West Indies)
- Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa)
- Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa)
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)
- Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)
- Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)
- Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand)
- Tom Latham (New Zealand)
- Mitchell Bracewell (New Zealand)
- Matt Henry (New Zealand)
- David Wiese (Namibia)