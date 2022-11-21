Cricket: Tamil Nadu (506), Jagadeesan (277) break world records; see full list of records

Tamil Nadu became the first team in List A cricket history to score 500-plus runs, breaking England’s record of 498/4 against the Netherlands set earlier this year.

Tamil Nadu and N Jagadeesan set world records in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (November 21).

There were several world records as wicketkeeper-batsman Jagadeesan and his opening partner Sai Sudharsan toyed with the Arunachal Pradesh bowling attack after Tamil Nadu was asked to bat first.

Tamil Nadu became the first team in List A cricket history to score 500-plus runs. On Monday, Tamil Nadu amassed a mammoth 506/2 in 50 overs. Tamil Nadu broke England’s record of 498/4 against the Netherlands set earlier this year.

Right-handed batsman Jagadeesan smashed a world record List A (50-over cricket) score of 277 off 141 balls with 25 fours and 15 sixes. This is the highest-ever individual score in List A men’s cricket, surpassing the previous best of 268 by Surrey’s Alistair Brown against Glamorgan in 2002.

This is also the best List A score (both men and women combined) eclipsing 271 not out by Sripali Weerakkody (Kandyan Ladies Cricket Club) which was achieved against Pushpadana Ladies in 2007 in Sri Lanka Women’s One-Day tournament.

With today’s knock, 26-year-old Jagadeesan also became the first batsman to score five consecutive hundreds in List A cricket. All those centuries have come in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. His scores are 114 not out (against Andhra), 107 (versus Chhattisgarh), 168 (vs Goa), 128 (vs Haryana) and 277 (vs Arunachal Pradesh).

Jagadeesan could have easily gone on to score a triple hundred as he was dismissed in the 42 over.

The duo of Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan (154) put on 416 runs for the first wicket, which is also a world record in the format.

List of world records set by Tamil Nadu and Jagadeesan

277 by Jagadeesan – Highest individual score in List A cricket

506/2 – Highest team score in List A cricket

416 – Highest-ever opening partnership in the 50-over format

114 – Jagadeesan took 114 balls to reach his double century. This is the joint-fastest double ton in List A cricket. He now shares the honour with Australia’s Travis Head

5 consecutive centuries by Jagadeesan – First batsman to achieve this feat in List A cricket

Other records

15 sixes by Jagadeesan – Most sixes in an innings in Vijay Hazare Trophy history

5 centuries by Jagadeesan – First batsman to achieve this feat in a single edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy. The previous best was 4 each by Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad.