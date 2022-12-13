IPL 2023 auction full list: 405 players to go under the hammer in Kochi

The highest reserve price is ₹2 crore with 19 overseas players including Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, Sam Curran, Kane Williamson choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket.

The IPL 2023 Player Auction’s final list is out with a total of 405 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Kochi on December 23, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday (December 13).

Initially, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players. Thirty-six additional players were requested by teams, which are added into the final list which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the IPL 2023 Auction, the Indian cricket board said in a media advisory.

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which four players are from associate nations. The total number of capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282, and four are from associate nations.

A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

The highest reserve price is ₹2 crore with 19 overseas players including Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, Sam Curran, Kane Williamson choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket.

Eleven players are in the auction list with a base price of ₹1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of ₹1 crore.

The auction will start at 2:30 PM IST.

IPL 2023 auction’s full list is here.