IPL 2023 auction in Kochi: 991 players register; 277 overseas

If each franchise was to have a maximum of 25 players in its squad, 87 players are available to be bought in the auction (of which up to 30 players can be overseas players).

The IPL player registration for this month’s auction closed on Wednesday (November 30). A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the IPL 2023 Player Auction set to take place on December 23 in Kochi.

The players’ list includes 185 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 players from associate nations, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

Also read: Full list of IPL’s retained/released/traded players and remaining purse

Australia has the maximum number of players in the overseas list with 57 followed by South Africa with 52.

Advertisement

Also read: IPL 2022 award winners, prize money, key stats

The detailed list is as below:

Capped Indian (19 players)

Capped International (166 players)

Associate (20 players)

Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (91 players)

Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (3 players)

Uncapped Indians (604 players)

Uncapped Internationals (88 players)

Also read: MS Dhoni likely to quit after IPL 2023

The country-wise breakdown of 277 overseas players is listed below:

Country Players registered Afghanistan 14 Australia 57 Bangladesh 6 England 31 Ireland 8 Namibia 5 Netherlands 7 New Zealand 27 Scotland 2 South Africa 52 Sri Lanka 23 UAE 6 West Indies 33 Zimbabwe 6

Note: If each franchise was to have a maximum of 25 players in its squad, 87 players are available to be bought in the auction (of which up to 30 players can be overseas players).