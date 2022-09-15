India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match tickets sold out; ICC to open re-sales

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is set to welcome fans of all ages and backgrounds, with over 500,000 fans already securing their place to the event that begins in one month’s time,” ICC said

The India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 game at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 will be a full house as tickets are sold out with still more than a month to go for the on-field action to unfold in Australia.

T20 World Cup opens in Australia on October 16 and for the tournament, already more than 5 lakh tickets have been purchased, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is set to welcome fans of all ages and backgrounds, with over 500,000 fans already securing their place to the event that begins in one month’s time,” ICC said on Thursday (September 15).

“Fans from 82 different countries have purchased tickets to watch the world’s best players from 16 international teams, marking the return of full stadiums at ICC events for the first time since the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020, which culminated with 86,174 fans for the final at the MCG,” it added.

Further, it stated, “Accessible pricing for families has seen over 85,000 children’s tickets sold, with tickets just $5 for kids at all First Round and Super 12 matches – adult prices start from $20.”

India versus Pakistan fixture at the MCG on 23 October is sold out, with additional standing room tickets snapped up within minutes of going on sale. An official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value, the ICC said.

Current ticket allocations are also all sold for the double-header at the SCG on October 27 featuring South Africa versus Bangladesh and India versus Group A runner-up. Fans were encouraged to join the waitlist in the event of additional tickets becoming available.

Only a very limited number of tickets remain for Australia’s opening Super 12 fixture against New Zealand at the SCG on October 22, the double-header featuring Pakistan versus Group A runner-up and India versus South Africa at Perth Stadium on October 30, and Pakistan versus South Africa at the SCG on November 3.

Tickets are still available for most matches, but fans are encouraged to act now to secure their seats, ICC said.