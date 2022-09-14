Virat Kohli jumps 14 places in ICC T20I rankings after 71st international ton

India’s seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s remarkable haul of 5/4 against Afghanistan has lifted him to the top 10, from 11th to the seventh position. KL Rahul has progressed from 30th to 23rd.

Indian batter Virat Kohli has gained 14 places in the latest ICC T20I Rankings which were updated after the Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Kohli scored his 71st international century (122 not out off 61 deliveries), against Afghanistan in the Super Four stage of the tournament and prior to this knock, he had hit two fifties in the six-nation event.

Thanks to these knocks, he has now moved to No. 15 in the ICC T20I Rankings which were updated on Wednesday (September 14). Kohli was the second-highest run scorer in the tournament with 276 runs.

India’s seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s remarkable haul of 5/4 against Afghanistan has lifted him to the top 10, from 11th to the seventh position. Vice-captain KL Rahul has progressed from 30th to 23rd.

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (up nine places to 41st) and Axar Patel (up 14 places to 57th) have also made notable gains, while Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran has advanced 55 places to 63rd after his unbeaten half-century against India.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan players Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga, heroes of a memorable victory over Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday (September 11), have made handsome gains in the T20I Rankings.

Rajapaksa’s blistering 71 off 45 deliveries with six fours and three sixes, which won him the ‘Player of the Match’ award, has helped him advance 34 places to a career-best 34th position. Rajapaksa had scores of 25 not out against India and 24 against Pakistan in other matches of the tournament played during the past week.

All-rounder Hasaranga, a formerly top-ranked bowler, has advanced in all three lists after a fine all-round effort in the final saw him smash a 21-ball 36 and follow it up with a late triple-strike with his leg-spin bowling.

With a three-wicket haul in the previous match against Pakistan two days earlier, he has moved up three places to sixth position.

He is also up seven places to fourth among all-rounders and up 28 places to 152nd among batters.

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf, who grabbed three for 29 in the final and two wickets each in the previous two matches, has moved up nine places to 25th.

Mohammad Nawaz has progressed seven places to 34th and Mohammad Hasnain has gained 14 places to reach 96th in the latest weekly update.