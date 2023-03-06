India vs Australia: Steve Smith to lead Australia in 4th Test in Ahmedabad

Smith had led Australia to a nine-wicket win in Indore last week. India leads the series 2-1 and needs a win to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Australia will again be captained by Steve Smith in the fourth and final Test against India starting on Thursday (March 9) in Ahmedabad as regular captain Pat Cummins remains with his unwell mother back home.

Smith had captained the side in Indore in Cummins’ absence. Cummins had flown back home after the Delhi Test to be with his mother who is in palliative care.

On Monday (March 6), Cricket.com.au reported that Cummins will remain in Sydney.

Three ODIs follow the final Test and a decision on Cummins’ participation in those games will be taken later.

With the win in Indore, Australia secured its qualification for the WTC summit clash in London in June.

The website also reported that Nathan Ellis has replaced injured Jhye Richardson in the Australia squad for ODIs beginning March 17.