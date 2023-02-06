India vs Australia Test series schedule, squads, live TV, streaming, past results

India and Australia will face off in a four-Test series starting on Thursday (February 9) in Nagpur. This is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

The teams will play for Border-Gavaskar Trophy and this is Australia’s first Test tour to India since 2016/17.

Also read: India ‘more vulnerable’, Australia can win Test series: Greg Chappell

Australia, captained by Pat Cummins, has already arrived in India, and is currently training in Bengaluru. India will be led by Rohit Sharma.

Advertisement

Here is all you need to know about the India vs Australia Test series.

India vs Australia Test series schedule (All times IST)

First Test: February 9-13, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur – 9:30 AM

February 9-13, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur – 9:30 AM Second Test: February 17-21, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi – 9:30 AM

February 17-21, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi – 9:30 AM Third Test: March 1-5, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala – 9:30 AM

March 1-5, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala – 9:30 AM Fourth Test: March 9-13, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – 9:30 AM

The Tests will be followed by three ODIs

First ODI: March 17, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 1:30 PM

March 17, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 1:30 PM Second ODI: March 19, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam – 1:30 PM

March 19, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam – 1:30 PM Third ODI: March 22, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 1:30 PM

Also read: ‘Ashwin’ helping Australia in Bengaluru ahead of Test series against India

Squads

India Test Squad (For first two Tests)

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia Test Squad

Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Also read: ‘Almost impossible’ for Australia to beat India at home: Ian Chappell

Preps in full swing 👌 👌 #TeamIndia hit the ground running for the #INDvAUS Test series opener in Nagpur 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/LwJUGZ5hPp — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2023

Live TV and streaming information

India vs Australia Test series will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

ICC Test Rankings

Australia: No. 1; India: No. 2.

ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings

Australia is No. 1 with a points percentage of 75.56

India is second with 58.93 percentage points

Also read: India vs Australia: Josh Hazlewood to miss first Test in Nagpur

India vs Australia Test series numbers

Played: 27 Test series; Australia won: 12; India won: 10; Drawn: 5

Played in India: 14 Test series: India won: 8; Australia won: 4; Drawn: 2

Played in Australia: 13 Test series: Australia won: 8; India won: 2; Drawn: 3

Since 1996-97, India and Australia play for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia has not won a Test series in India since 2004-05

The last three Test series between the sides have been won by India

Also read: Is Shubman Gill the next Virat Kohli? Experts have their say

India vs Australia: Head to Head in Tests

Matches: 102; Australia won: 43; India won: 30; Drawn: 28; Tied: 1

India vs Australia Test series results (From 1947 to 2021)

1947-48: India in Australia: Australia 4-0 (5 Tests)

India in Australia: Australia 4-0 (5 Tests) 1956-57: Australia in India: Australia 2-0 (3)

Australia in India: Australia 2-0 (3) 1959-60: Australia in India: Australia 2-1 (5)

Australia in India: Australia 2-1 (5) 1964-65: Australia in India: Drawn 1-1 (3)

Australia in India: Drawn 1-1 (3) 1967-68: India in Australia: Australia 4-0 (4)

India in Australia: Australia 4-0 (4) 1969-70: Australia in India: Australia 3-1 (5)

Australia in India: Australia 3-1 (5) 1977-78: India in Australia: Australia 3-2 (5)

India in Australia: Australia 3-2 (5) 1979-80: Australia in India: India 2-0 (6)

Australia in India: India 2-0 (6) 1980-81: India in Australia: Drawn 1-1 (3)

India in Australia: Drawn 1-1 (3) 1985-86: India in Australia: Drawn 0-0 (3)

India in Australia: Drawn 0-0 (3) 1986-87: Australia in India: Drawn 0-0 (3)

Australia in India: Drawn 0-0 (3) 1991-92: India in Australia: Australia 4-0 (5)

India in Australia: Australia 4-0 (5) 1996-97: Australia in India: India 1-0 (1)

Australia in India: India 1-0 (1) 1997-98: Australia in India: India 2-1 (3)

Australia in India: India 2-1 (3) 1999-00: India in Australia: Australia 3-0 (3)

India in Australia: Australia 3-0 (3) 2000-01: Australia in India: India 2-1 (3)

Australia in India: India 2-1 (3) 2003-04: India in Australia: Drawn 1-1 (4)

India in Australia: Drawn 1-1 (4) 2004-05: Australia in India: Australia 2-1 (4)

Australia in India: Australia 2-1 (4) 2007-08: India in Australia: Australia 2-1 (4)

India in Australia: Australia 2-1 (4) 2008-09: Australia in India: India 2-0 (4)

Australia in India: India 2-0 (4) 2010-11: Australia in India: India 2-0 (2)

Australia in India: India 2-0 (2) 2011-12: India in Australia: Australia 4-0 (4)

India in Australia: Australia 4-0 (4) 2012-13: Australia in India: India 4-0 (4)

Australia in India: India 4-0 (4) 2014-15: India in Australia: Australia 2-0 (4)

India in Australia: Australia 2-0 (4) 2016-17: Australia in India: India 2-1 (4)

Australia in India: India 2-1 (4) 2018-19: India in Australia: India 2-1 (4)

India in Australia: India 2-1 (4) 2020-21: India in Australia: India 2-1 (4)