India vs Australia Test series schedule, squads, live TV, streaming, past results

India and Australia will face off in a four-Test series starting on Thursday (February 9) in Nagpur. This is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).
The teams will play for Border-Gavaskar Trophy and this is Australia’s first Test tour to India since 2016/17.
Also read: India ‘more vulnerable’, Australia can win Test series: Greg Chappell
Australia, captained by Pat Cummins, has already arrived in India, and is currently training in Bengaluru. India will be led by Rohit Sharma.
Here is all you need to know about the India vs Australia Test series.
India vs Australia Test series schedule (All times IST)
- First Test: February 9-13, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur – 9:30 AM
- Second Test: February 17-21, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi – 9:30 AM
- Third Test: March 1-5, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala – 9:30 AM
- Fourth Test: March 9-13, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – 9:30 AM
The Tests will be followed by three ODIs
- First ODI: March 17, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 1:30 PM
- Second ODI: March 19, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam – 1:30 PM
- Third ODI: March 22, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 1:30 PM
Also read: ‘Ashwin’ helping Australia in Bengaluru ahead of Test series against India
Squads
India Test Squad (For first two Tests)
- Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.
Australia Test Squad
- Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.
Also read: ‘Almost impossible’ for Australia to beat India at home: Ian Chappell
Preps in full swing 👌 👌 #TeamIndia hit the ground running for the #INDvAUS Test series opener in Nagpur 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/LwJUGZ5hPp
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2023
Live TV and streaming information
India vs Australia Test series will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.
ICC Test Rankings
Australia: No. 1; India: No. 2.
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings
Australia is No. 1 with a points percentage of 75.56
India is second with 58.93 percentage points
Also read: India vs Australia: Josh Hazlewood to miss first Test in Nagpur
India vs Australia Test series numbers
Played: 27 Test series; Australia won: 12; India won: 10; Drawn: 5
Played in India: 14 Test series: India won: 8; Australia won: 4; Drawn: 2
Played in Australia: 13 Test series: Australia won: 8; India won: 2; Drawn: 3
Since 1996-97, India and Australia play for Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Australia has not won a Test series in India since 2004-05
The last three Test series between the sides have been won by India
Also read: Is Shubman Gill the next Virat Kohli? Experts have their say
India vs Australia: Head to Head in Tests
Matches: 102; Australia won: 43; India won: 30; Drawn: 28; Tied: 1
India vs Australia Test series results (From 1947 to 2021)
- 1947-48: India in Australia: Australia 4-0 (5 Tests)
- 1956-57: Australia in India: Australia 2-0 (3)
- 1959-60: Australia in India: Australia 2-1 (5)
- 1964-65: Australia in India: Drawn 1-1 (3)
- 1967-68: India in Australia: Australia 4-0 (4)
- 1969-70: Australia in India: Australia 3-1 (5)
- 1977-78: India in Australia: Australia 3-2 (5)
- 1979-80: Australia in India: India 2-0 (6)
- 1980-81: India in Australia: Drawn 1-1 (3)
- 1985-86: India in Australia: Drawn 0-0 (3)
- 1986-87: Australia in India: Drawn 0-0 (3)
- 1991-92: India in Australia: Australia 4-0 (5)
- 1996-97: Australia in India: India 1-0 (1)
- 1997-98: Australia in India: India 2-1 (3)
- 1999-00: India in Australia: Australia 3-0 (3)
- 2000-01: Australia in India: India 2-1 (3)
- 2003-04: India in Australia: Drawn 1-1 (4)
- 2004-05: Australia in India: Australia 2-1 (4)
- 2007-08: India in Australia: Australia 2-1 (4)
- 2008-09: Australia in India: India 2-0 (4)
- 2010-11: Australia in India: India 2-0 (2)
- 2011-12: India in Australia: Australia 4-0 (4)
- 2012-13: Australia in India: India 4-0 (4)
- 2014-15: India in Australia: Australia 2-0 (4)
- 2016-17: Australia in India: India 2-1 (4)
- 2018-19: India in Australia: India 2-1 (4)
- 2020-21: India in Australia: India 2-1 (4)
And the practice continues….#INDvAUS https://t.co/qwRUSxcLBY pic.twitter.com/5mECrOjWiG
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2023
Excitement of comeback 👌
Story behind recovery 👍
Happiness to wear #TeamIndia jersey once again 😊
All-rounder @imjadeja shares it all as India gear up for the 1⃣st #INDvAUS Test 👏 👏 – By @RajalArora
FULL INTERVIEW 🎥 🔽https://t.co/wLDodmTGQK pic.twitter.com/F2XtdSMpTv
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2023