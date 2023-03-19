India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: India slumps to its biggest defeat after Starc’s 5/53

Chasing a small total of 118, Australia cruised to victory in just 11 overs.

Australia thrashed India by 10 wickets to level the three-match ODI series 1-1 in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (March 19).

Chasing a small total of 118, Australia cruised to victory in just 11 overs with Mitchell Marsh (66 not out off 36 with 6 fours, 6 sixes) and Travis Head (51 not out, 30 balls, 10 fours) demolishing the Indian bowling attack.

Australia scored 121/0 in 11 overs with 100 of those runs coming in boundaries.

Marsh’s 66-run knock included 60 coming from boundaries, while Head scored 40 from fours and sixes out of his 51.

In terms of balls remaining (234), this was India’s biggest defeat in ODIs. The previous big loss was against New Zealand in 2019 when it lost by eight wickets with 212 balls to spare.

The series decider is in Chennai on Wednesday (March 22).

Earlier, Starc made full use of helpful conditions to take 5 for 53 as Australia bundled out India for a meagre 117 in 26 overs.

Starc’s ninth five-wicket haul in ODIs along with fine display from Sean Abbott (3/23) and Nathan Ellis (2/13) gave Indian batters no chance to settle down with the ball seaming and swinging prodigiously.

Virat Kohli (31) and Axar Patel (29 not out) were the only batters to cross the 20-run mark.

India’s innings had four ducks with Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Shami failing to open their accounts.

Suryakumar has now collected two golden ducks in a row. In the first ODI in Mumbai, he was out LBW off the ball to Starc and it was same in Visakhapatnam today as well.

Brief scores: Australia 121/0 in 11 overs (Mitchell Marsh (66 not out, Travis Head 51 not out) beat India 117 in 26 overs (Virat Kohli 31, Axar Patel 29 not out, Mitchell Starc 5/53, Sean Abbott 3/23, Nathan Ellis 2/13).

India’s lowest ODI totals against Australia

63, Sydney, 1981

100, Sydney, 2000

117, Visakhapatnam, 2023 (Today)

125, Centurion, 2003

145, Melbourne, 1992

India’s lowest ODI totals at home