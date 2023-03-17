India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Rahul, bowlers set up India’s 5-wicket win

Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj shared three wickets apiece as India bowled out Australia for a mere 188 in 35.4 overs.

KL Rahul’s unbeaten half-century helped India defeat Australia by five wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday night (March 17).

Chasing a below-par total of 189, India was in early trouble and was further reduced to 83/5 in the 20 overs. However, Rahul (75 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja’s (45 not out)) century-plus stand took the team home and gave a 1-0 lead in the series.

Also read: IPL 2023 ticket sales begin for RCB’s home games in Bengaluru

India won with 61 balls to spare. The second ODI is in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (March 19).

Advertisement

India was 16/3 and subsequently 39/4 but Rahul held his nerves during a 91-ball knock that had seven fours and a six. He added 108 for the unbroken sixth wicket stand alongside Jadeja.

Earlier, Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj shared three wickets apiece as India bowled out hapless Australia for a mere 188 in 35.4 overs.

Also read: Virat Kohli opens up on why he quit RCB captaincy

The collapse was an inexplicable one as Australia lost the last six wickets for only 19 runs in a space of 7.5 overs as Hardik Pandya’s decision to bring in Shami for a quick second spell turned out to be decisive.

The delivery to Cameron Green that sent the off-stump cart-wheeling was a real peach. It pitched on line of off-stump and Green had to commit but there was shade late movement that beat the batter and knocked back the off-stump.

The veteran pacer helped India pull things back in control after an attacking 65-ball 81 from Mitchell Marsh set Australia on the course of a competitive total, as his second spell of 3-2-8-3 broke the back of Australia’s resistance after a sparkling start. Shami finished with brilliant figures of 6-2-17-3.

On the other hand, Siraj, who provided an early wicket in the second over, also enjoyed success in his second spell to return with 5.4-1-29-3, snaffling the last two wickets in the Australian innings.

Marsh provided Australia with a rollicking start, cracking 10 fours and five sixes in his first-ever innings as an opener in ODIs, on his comeback to international cricket after a three-month layoff following an ankle surgery.

(With agency inputs)