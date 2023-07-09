World Cup 2023 Qualifier final: Unbeaten Sri Lanka thrash Netherlands

Sent into bat, Sri Lanka could manage a moderate 233 in 47.5 overs and in their reply, the Netherlands were bowled out for a mere 105 in 23.3 overs.

Sri Lanka’s tremendous form in one-day format continued as they crushed the Netherlands by a huge 128 runs in the final to emerge as winners of the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Harare, Zimbabwe on Sunday (July 9).

This was Sri Lanka’s 10th consecutive ODI win.

While the two teams had already qualified for the 50-over World Cup to be held in India from October 5 to November 19 later this year, Sri Lanka will play the tournament as Qualifier 1 and the Netherlands as Qualifier 2 in the mega event.

Sri Lanka batters got starts but failed to convert, barring No 4 batter Sahan Arachchige, who scored a fine 57 from 71 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Among others, openers Pathum Nissanka (23) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (19) did not last long, while Kusal Mendis perished after making 43 off 52 balls with the help of five fours and one six.

Arachchige was the backbone of the Sri Lankan innings as he added 72 runs for the third wicket with Mendis, and put on another 64 with the left-handed Charith Asalanka, who made 36 off 35 balls with four fours.

Leg-spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga did well towards the end of the innings to make a quick 29 off 21 balls, studded with two fours and a six, as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 233 in 47.5 overs.

For the Netherlands, Vikramjit Singh was the pick among the bowlers with figures of 4-0-12-2, while Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein and Saqib Zulfiqar got two wickets apiece and Aryan Dutt took one wicket.

Max O’Dowd’s 33 was the highlight of the Netherlands innings as none of their batters could pose any challenge to the rampant Sri Lankan bowlers.

The right-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka (7-1-18-3) struck twice early to dismiss Vikramjit (13) and Wesley Barresi (0) and Maheesh Theekshana returned with figures of 6.3-1-31-4 to cause maximum damage.

Hasaranga also chipped in with a couple of wickets in his seven overs.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 233 in 47.5 overs (Kusal Mendis 43, Sahan Arachchige 57, Charith Asalanka 36; Vikramjit Singh 2/12) beat the Netherlands 105 in 23.3 overs (Max ODowd 33; Dilshan Madushanka 3/18, Maheesh Theekshana 4/31, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/35) by 128 runs.

🔹 Group stage: UNBEATEN

🔹 Super Six stage: UNBEATEN

