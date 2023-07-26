World Cup 2023 | India vs Pakistan clash could be rescheduled: Report

India play their opening World Cup game against Australia in Chennai on October 8 while Pakistan's first two games have been scheduled in Hyderabad on October 6 and October 12.

The blockbuster India-Pakistan contest in the upcoming ODI World Cup could be advanced by a day to October 14 due to the opening day of Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad, a development which may lead to a logistical nightmare for the fans, according to a report on Wednesday (July 26).

Advertisement

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the BCCI had announced the World Cup schedule last month and awarded the marquee clash to the world’s largest stadium in Ahmedabad.

Also read: World Cup performance will determine Rahul Dravid’s legacy as India coach

The hotel and airfares for Ahmedabad skyrocketed after the schedule announcement, and if the game is indeed moved by a day, the ordeal of the fans is likely to worsen.

“Since October 15 coincides with the opening day of Navratri celebrations, the security agencies have advised that the big game, which will also need heavy deployment of security officials, should be rescheduled,” a BCCI source told PTI.

Also read: World Cup 2023: Pakistan PM forms panel to decide on team’s travel to India

The ICC will need to sit with BCCI to decide on the date change if the need arises.

Further discussion is required and we’ll advise of any changes, when we can, sources close to the ICC said.

With the hotel fares going through the roof, it was reported earlier this month that the passionate fans who will be flying in from all around the world have resorted to booking hospital beds in the city.

Also read | ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Schedule, venues of ‘biggest WC ever’

India play their opening World Cup game against Australia in Chennai on October 8 while Pakistan’s first two games have been scheduled in Hyderabad on October 6 and October 12.

Advancing the India-Pakistan game by a day might also impact the Babar Azam-led side, which will get a day less to prepare for the high-profile clash.

Also read: World Cup 2023: Team-wise full schedule, venues, match start times

The World Cup will run from October 5 to November 19 across 10 venues, including Delhi, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chennai and Kolkata.

(With agency inputs)