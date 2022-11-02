ICC rankings: Suryakumar becomes world’s No. 1 T20I batter; Kohli 10th

The 32-year-old right-hander scored back-to-back half-centuries against the Netherlands and South Africa in the T20 World Cup.

India’s Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday (November 2) became the number one batsman in the world in T20I cricket after his impressive performances in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Suryakumar, also referred to as ‘SKY’, displaced Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan from the top of the table in the updated ICC rankings for T20I batters.

Also read: T20 World Cup: Format, points system, reserve days, super over, COVID rules

The 32-year-old right-hander scored back-to-back half-centuries against the Netherlands and South Africa in the T20 World Cup. He has scored 134 runs in three innings (before the start of today’s India vs Bangladesh match in Adelaide).

Advertisement

Surya now has 863 rating points while Rizwan has 842. He made his T20I debut in March last year and since then has been in great form, with 11 half centuries and one hundred and a total of 1,179 runs in 37 matches as of November 1.

Also read: T20 World Cup: Schedule, squads, groups, live TV, streaming, audio

The only other Indian in the top 10 of the T20I batters’ rankings is Virat Kohli, who is at 10th place with 638 points.

Surya is not the only batter on the move following a strong start to the T20 World Cup, with South Africa left-hander Rilee Rossouw and New Zealand dasher Glenn Phillips also making eye-catching moves inside the top 10, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

Also read: Dewald Brevis smashes records with 57-ball 162

Rossouw hit a century against Bangladesh in Sydney and the 33-year-old moves up a whopping 17 places to eighth overall on the latest T20I batter rankings.

Phillips – who scored 104 against Sri Lanka also at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) – rises five places to seventh, with team-mate Devon Conway (third) the only New Zealand player ahead of him.

Bowlers and all-rounders

Among the T20I bowlers, there is plenty of movement with Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga going agonisingly close to claiming the top ranking from fellow spinner Rashid Khan.

Hasaranga has the most wickets for any bowler at this year’s T20 World Cup so far (13) and the right-armer rises four spots to second overall on the latest list for bowlers.

Rashid remains on top of the rankings list with a total of 700 rating points, but Hasaranga (697), Tabraiz Shamsi (694) and Josh Hazlewood (692) are all within striking distance.

England seamer Sam Curran jumps two places to sixth overall after his impressive start to the T20 World Cup, while South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje improves 11 spots to eighth.

There is little action inside the top 10 on the latest rankings for T20I all-rounders, with Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan maintaining his narrow lead at the top over Afghanistan counterpart Mohammad Nabi.

Namibia hard-hitter J J Smit has swapped places with Zimbabwe veteran Sikandar Raza in fifth and sixth, while Australia duo Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell both rise one spot inside the top 10.