Dewald Brevis smashes records with 57-ball 162; AB de Villiers reacts

The right-handed batsman, who plays for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), played an incredible innings as an opener for Titans against Knights in Potchefstroom.

South Africa’s Dewald Brevis on Monday (October 31) smashed the third joint-highest score in T20 cricket and also set the record for the fastest 150 in the shortest format of the game during the CSA T20 Challenge.

The 19-year-old Brevis, known as “Baby AB” (comparison with AB de Villiers), blitzed 162 off just 57 balls with 13 fours and 13 sixes at a strike rate of 284.21. Thanks to Brevis’ knock, the Titans posted a mammoth 271/3 in 20 overs.

Also read: T20 World Cup: Format, points system, reserve days, super over, COVID rules

The right-handed batsman, who plays for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), played an incredible innings as an opener for Titans against Knights in Potchefstroom.

Advertisement

Chris Gayle holds the record for the highest individual score in T20 cricket with 175 not out (for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL). His record was under threat but Brevis was dismissed in the 20th over with still three balls remaining.

Also read: T20 World Cup: Schedule, squads, groups, live TV, streaming, audio

The second-highest score in T20 cricket belongs to Aaron Finch of Australia with 172 while the third-highest is 162 (Zimbabwe’s Hamilton Masakadza for Mountaineers against and Hazratullah Zazai of Afghanistan against Ireland in a T20I). Now, Brevis has joined Masakadza and Zazai at third place.

INNINGS: This is how it finishes after 20 overs. The third highest T20 total EVER! Dewald Brevis (162)

Jiveshen Pillay (52)

Donovan Ferreira (33)#CSAT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/QTfuiZfJkb — Momentum Multiply Titans (@Titans_Cricket) October 31, 2022

Also, Brevis has hit the fastest 150 in the T20 format, reaching the milestone in just 52 balls. His hundred came off 35 balls and the first fifty was off 18 balls. This was Brevis’ maiden T20 century. His previous highest in the format was 57.

Also read: Harbhajan praises MI’s Brevis

After watching Brevis’ superb innings, AB de Villiers tweeted, “Dewald Brevis. No need to say more.”