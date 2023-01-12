Hockey World Cup 2023: Schedule, squads, live TV, streaming and more

There are 16 teams participating in this prestigious quadrennial event which is being held in India for the second successive time.

India will host the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha from January 13 to 29. Bhubaneswar and Rourkela are the host cities.

Host India will launch its World Cup campaign on the opening day of the tournament in a Pool D match against Spain.

There are 16 teams participating in this prestigious quadrennial event which is being held in India for the second successive time. The sides are divided into four groups. A total of 44 matches will be played over 17 days in the 15th edition of the Hockey World Cup.

Belgium is the defending champion having won the trophy in Bhubaneswar in 2018 by defeating the Netherlands 3-2 in the penalty shootout. Australia was third with an 8-1 win over England in the third-place match. India was beaten in the quarter-finals.

Format and points system

The 16 teams that are divided into four pools, play three games in the round-robin phase with the topper of each group qualifying directly for the quarter-finals. The second and third-placed teams in the groups play in the crossover round with the winners joining the other four in the last-eight knockout phase.

Points: Win: 3 points; Draw: 1; Loss: 0

No Pakistan team

The most successful team in World Cup history – Pakistan will not play in the tournament in India. The team that has won four World Cup titles, failed to qualify for this year’s event.

Debutants

Chile (World No. 22) and Wales (World No. 15) are playing in the World Cup for the first time. Chile is in Pool C whereas Wales is in Pool D.

Venues

Kalinga Stadium (Bhubaneswar) and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium (Rourkela).

Pools

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa.

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, Korea, Japan.

Pool C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile.

Pool D: India, England, Spain, Wales.

Current world rankings

1. Australia

2. Belgium

3. The Netherlands

4. Germany

5. England

6. India

7. Argentina

8. Spain

9. New Zealand

10. South Korea

Hockey World Cup champions

Pakistan (4): 1994, 1981, 1978, 1971

1994, 1981, 1978, 1971 The Netherlands (3): 1998, 1990, 1973

1998, 1990, 1973 Australia (3): 2014, 2010, 1986

2014, 2010, 1986 Germany (2): 2006, 2002

2006, 2002 India (1): 1975

1975 Belgium (1): 2018

Interesting World Cup numbers

Most World Cup matches played: 100 (The Netherlands)

100 (The Netherlands) Most World Cup matches won: 69 (Australia)

69 (Australia) Most World Cup goals scored: 305 (Australia)

305 (Australia) Highest World Cup win percentage: 75% (Australia)

75% (Australia) Total World Cup editions: 14

14 Total World Cup matches: 605

605 Total World Cup goals: 2,433

2,433 Total teams that played in World Cups: 26

26 Goals per World Cup match: 4

Live TV and streaming

In India, the Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Lie streaming is on Disney+Hotstar.

All the 16 squads for Hockey World Cup 2023

Australia

Aran Zalewski (captain), Josh Beltz, Johan Durst (goalkeeper), Nathan Ephraums, Lachlan Sharp, Tom Wickham, Eddie Ockenden (captain), Andrew Charter(goalkeeper), Jeremy Hayward, Jake Whetton, Tom Craig, Blake Govers, Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Matthew Dawson, Jake Harvie, Tim Howard, Flynn Ogilvie. Head coach: Colin Batch.

Argentina

Matias Rey (captain), Tomas Santiago (goalkeeper), Emiliano Bosso (goalkeeper), Facundo Zarate, Nicolas Della Torre, Nicolas Cicileo, Federico Monja, Juan Ignacio Catan, Santiago Tarazona, Thomas Habif, Agustin Bugallo, Agustin Mazzilli, Nicolas Keenan, Maico Casella, Martin Ferreiro, Lucas Vila, Tomas Domene, Lucas Toscani. Head coach: Mariano Ronconi.

France

Victor Charlet (captain), Arthur Thieffry (goalkeeper), Mattéo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noé Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud (goalkeeper). Head coach: Fred Soyez.

South Africa

Dayaan Cassiem (captain), Bili Ntuli, Jethro Eustice, Brad Sherwood, Keenan Horne, Connor Beauchamp, Mustapha Cassiem, Dan Bell, Nic Spooner, Peabo Lembethe, Estiaan Kriek (goalkeeper), Ryan Julius, Gowan Jones (goalkeeper), Sam Mvimbi, Guy Morgan, Sihle Ngubane, Jacques van Tonder, Tevin Kok. Head coach: Cheslyn Gie.

Belgium

Felix Denayer (captain), Loic Van Doren (goalkeeper), Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Cedric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Vincent Vanasch (goalkeeper), Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loick Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns. Head coach: Michel van den Heuvel.

Germany

Mats Grambusch (captain), Alexander Stadler (goalkeeper), Mathias Muller, Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Ruhr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Muller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg (goalkeeper). Head coach: Andre Henning.

South Korea

Lee Namyong (captain), Kim Jaehyeon, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Kyubeom, Lee Gangsan, Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Jun-woo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin. Head coach: Shin Seok Kyo.

Japan

Seren Tanaka (captain), Koji Yamasaki, Shota Yamada, Yusuke Kawamura, Yamato Kawahara, Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Raiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Hiro Saito, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka, Kisho Kuroda (goalkeeper), Masato Kobayashi, Takashi Yoshikawa (goalkeeper). Head coach: Akira Takahashi.

Chile

Fernando Renz (captain), Araya Augustin, Juan Purcell, Adrian Henriquez, Vicente Goni, Jose Maldonado, Martin Rodriguez, Kay Gesswien, Andres Pizzaro, Juan Amoroso, Jose Hurtado, Filipe Renz, Ignacio Contrado, Raimundo Valenzuela, Axel Ritcher, Axel Troncoso, Nils Strabucchi, Franco Becerra. Head coach: Jorge Dabanch.

Malaysia

Ashari Firan (captain), Adrian Albert (goalkeeper), Hafizuddin Othman (goalkeeper), Hassan Najib, Razie Rahim, Rosli Ramadan, Jalil Marhan, Hamsari Ashran, Sari Faizal, Muhamad Aminudin, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Hasan Azuan, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Najmi Jazlan, Shahril Saabah, Mizun Zul Pidaus, Azhar Aminul. Head coach: Arul Anthoni.

The Netherlands

Thierry Brinkman (captain), Maurits Visser, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Thijs van Dam, Seve van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Pirmin Blaak (goalkeeper), Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reijenga, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder. Head coach: Jeroen Delmee.

New Zealand

Nic Woods (captain), Dom Dixon (goalkeeper), Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward (goalkeeper), Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison. Head coach: Greg Nicol.

India

Harmanpreet Singh (captain), PR Sreejesh (goalkeeper), Krishna Pathak (goalkeeper), Armanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Shar, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh. Head coach: Graham Reid.

England

David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo (goalkeeper), Nick Park, Ollie Payne (goalkeeper), Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward. Head coach: Paul Revington.

Spain

Marc Miralles (captain), Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin (goalkeeper), Marc Reyne, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino. Head coach: Maximiliano Caldas.

Wales

Luke Hawker (captain), Lewis Prosser (captain), Rupert Shipperley (captain), Toby Reynolds-Cotterill (goalkeeper), Rhys Payne (goalkeeper), Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, James Carson, Jack Pritchard. Head coach: Daniel Newcombe.

