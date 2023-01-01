Major sports events in 2023: Hockey, cricket World Cups and more

In January 2023, India will host the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Odisha.

There was plenty of action on the field during 2022. The year gone by saw Argentina and Lionel Messi capturing the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It was the biggest event of the year that drew the world’s attention.

As we welcome the New Year 2023, there is more to look forward to from sports events across the globe.

Here is a list of major sports tournaments in 2023 which you need to watch out for. Mark your calendars now so that you don’t miss out.

January

From January 13 to 29, India will host the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in Odisha. Bhubaneswar and Rourkela are the host cities. There are 16 teams including India that will be participating in this showpiece event.

January 14-29 – Inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup will take place in South Africa with the participation of 16 teams including India.

January 16 to 29 – Tennis’ first major tournament of the year – the Australian Open will be played in Melbourne.

February

February 1-11 – FIFA Club World Cup football in Morocco.

From February 10 to 26, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be played in South Africa. There are 10 teams including India that will vie for top honours in the shortest format of cricket.

March

March 14-19 – All England Open badminton in Birmingham, England.

In March, the inaugural edition of the women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) is planned. However, the exact dates are yet to be announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

April

The 10-team Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) will be played from April to June. The dates are not finalised.

April 6-9 – The Masters golf at August, Georgia, USA.

Apr 15-May 1 – Snooker World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, England.

May

May 28-June 11 – French Open tennis in Paris.

June

June 10 – UEFA Champions League football final in Istanbul, Turkey (Turkiye).

June 16-July 16 – AFC Asian Cup 2023 football in Qatar. India is among the participants.

In June, the ICC World Test Championship final will be played at The Oval, London, England. The dates will be announced later by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

July

July 3-16 – Wimbledon tennis tournament will be played.

July 20-August 20 – FIFA Women’s World Cup football in Australia and New Zealand.

August

August 19-27 – IAAF World Championships athletics in Budapest, Hungary. India’s Olympic javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing a medal in this prestigious event.

August 21-27 – BWF World Championships badminton in Copenhagen, Denmark.

August 28-September 10 – US Open tennis in New York, USA.

September

September 8-October 28 – Rugby World Cup in France.

September 23-October 8 – Asian Games 2022 which was postponed due to COVID-19, will be held in Hangzhou, China.

September 22-24 – MotoGP will make its India debut the Grand Prix of Bharat the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

October

In the month of October and November, India will host the ICC World Cup 2023. The 50-over showpiece event returns to India after 12 years. The dates are to be finalised. When it was held in the country last time in 2011, the MS Dhoni-led side won the title, ending a 28-year wait.

November

November 10-December 2 – FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 football in Peru.

December

December 13-17 – World Tour Finals badminton. The venue is to be confirmed.