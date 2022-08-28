India vs Pakistan: Rahul Dravid recovers from COVID, joins Asia Cup team

Batting great Dravid, who had tested positive for the virus ahead of the teams departure for the continental tournament in a routine test, has fully recovered from the condition

Indian cricket team’s head coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of its much-awaited Asia Cup 2022 opener against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday (August 28).

Batting great Dravid, who had tested positive for the virus ahead of the team’s departure for the continental tournament in a routine test, has fully recovered from the condition.

Also read: 10 facts about India vs Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup contest

“Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the team in Dubai. Interim coach, Mr VVS Laxman who was present with the team in Mr. Dravids absence, has returned to Bengaluru to oversee the India A programme,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Advertisement

The former India skipper didn’t travel with the team after testing positive, forcing the board to name NCA head Laxman as India’s interim coach.

Since returning positive in the test conducted on August 23, Dravid had been undergoing home isolation.

Also read: India vs Pakistan: How India, Kohli dominated in last 5 T20I matches

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah released a statement where he stated that the Indian head coach had mild symptoms.

“Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022.

“Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report,” Shah had said in a release.

Also read: India vs Pakistan: Here is India’s likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2022 clash