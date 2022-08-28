India vs Pakistan: How India, Kohli dominated in last 5 T20I matches

Virat Kohli has won two Man-of-the-match awards in the last 5 T20I games between the sides, from 2012 to 2021

When India and Pakistan face off in the Asia Cup 2022 today (August 28) in Dubai, this will be only the sixth T20I match between the arch-rivals in the last 10 years.

India and Pakistan don’t play bilateral series and it is only in the multi-team tournaments that the contests take place. Last year, it was in the T20 World Cup in Dubai and now at the same venue, they will be battling it out.

Between 2012 and 2021, India-Pakistan T20I clashes have been on five occasions, from Ahmedabad to Dubai.

Ahead of today’s big match, take a look at what happened in the last five T20I meetings between the sides. India has dominated the last five outings with a 4-1 verdict.

In the last five outings, Virat Kohli has won two Man-of-the-match awards. Again, he will be a key player for India in Dubai on Sunday evening.

India vs Pakistan in the last five T20Is

1. T20 World Cup 2021: October 24, 2021 (Dubai)

Pakistan won by 10 wickets

India 151/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 57; Shaheen Afridi 3/31)

Pakistan 152/0 in 17.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 79 not out, Babar Azam 68 not out)

Man-of-the-match: Afridi

2. World T20 2016: March 19, 2016 (Kolkata)

India won by 6 wickets

Pakistan 118/5 in 18 overs (Shoaib Malik 26)

India 119/4 in 15.5 overs (Virat Kohli 55 not out)

Man-of-the-match: Kohli

3. Asia Cup 2016: February 27, 2016 (Mirpur)

India won by 5 wickets

Pakistan 83 all out in 17.3 overs (Hardik Pandya 3/8)

India 85/5 in 15.3 overs (Virat Kohli 49)

Man-of-the-match: Kohli

4. World T20 2014: March 21, 2014 (Mirpur)

India won by 7 wickets

Pakistan 130/7 in 20 overs (Umran Akmal 33; Amit Mishra 2/22)

India 131/3 in 18.3 overs (Virat Kohli 36 not out)

Man-of-the-match: Amit Mishra

5. Pakistan tour of India: December 28, 2012 (Ahmedabad)