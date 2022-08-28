India vs Pakistan: Here is India’s likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2022 clash

Will India pick Dinesh Karthik in the Playing XI for the contest against Pakistan in Dubai?

It is a big match day today (August 28). India opens its Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

With both teams not meeting in bilateral series, fans are excited about Sunday’s high-voltage clash in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This will be the first meeting between the neighbours since the T20 World Cup 2021 clash last October at the same venue.

Back then, Pakistan won by 10 wickets and now India has a chance to avenge that loss.

Ahead of this crucial contest, India will have some selection headaches. It will be interesting to see what will be the Playing XI. With the pitches in the UAE likely to assist spinners, India is expected to rely on its slow bowlers to deliver the goods.

Another big talking point is whether India will opt to pick wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik. How will the team management accommodate Karthik? Or will it leave the ‘finisher’ out?

With the T20 World Cup in Australia in October, India will try new combinations, according to skipper Rohit.

“Look, we’ve decided we will try things. Some things may work, some things may not work, but there is no harm in trying. Only if you try things, will you get answers. When there is an opportunity to try different combinations, we will try. Along the way, if we make mistakes or face difficulties, we’re okay with that. We have spoken about it as a group, and there is nothing to fear,” Rohit said on the eve of the match.

“We will keep trying to seek new answers. It can be anywhere, be it batting or bowling. We have already got a lot of answers in the last eight to ten months, and this [experimentation] will continue. When the World Cup comes around, we will see what to do and what not to do,” he added.

It will be a special match for Virat Kohli, who will feature in his 100th T20I, only the second player to reach the milestone after New Zealander Ross Taylor.

India will be without Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who are not part of the squad due to injuries. Pakistan will miss Shaheen Shah Afridi.

So what will be the India Playing XI against Pakistan? Here is India’s predicted XI. Take a look.

India’s likely XI against Pakistan

1. Rohit Sharma (captain)

2. KL Rahul (vice-captain)

3. Virat Kohli

4. Suryakumar Yadav

5. Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)/Dinesh Karthik

6. Hardik Pandya

7. Ravindra Jadeja

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

11. Arshdeep Singh