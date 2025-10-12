Mandhana, Rawal blitzkrieg propel India to 330 against Australia in Women's World Cup

Co-hosts India came up with a power-packed batting display against reigning champions Australia in the ongoing Women’s World Cup in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (October 12), posting a daunting total of 330.

After being asked to bat by Alyssa Healy, the Australian captain, the Women in Blue came out with all guns blazing at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium with their two openers putting up a massive partnership of 155 around halfway mark. Smriti Mandhana slammed 80 in just 66 balls (nine fours, three sixes) while Pratika Rawal, who is yet to complete a year in international cricket, made 75 in 96 balls (10 fours, one six).

Mandhana shatters records

Mandhana broke several records en route to her fifty, one of them being becoming the first player in women’s one-day internationals (ODIs) to belt 1,000 runs in a calendar year.

The 29-year-old southpaw also became the fastest batter to score 5,000 runs in Women's ODIs (in 112 innings). Only two batters, both of them men – Babar Azam and Hashim Amla – have scored that many runs in ODIs quicker than Mandhana. The opening batter eclipsed the previous fastest Indian, Virat Kohli, who took two innings more than her.

She also became the first Indian player with the most 50-plus scores against Australia in the ODIs, breaking the record held till now by former India captain Mithali Raj.

Harleen Deol, Jemima Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh, who played a brilliant knock of 94 against South Africa in the previous match at the same venue, chipped in with 30s but the home team could not capitalise on its opening blast and lost the last six wickets for only 36 runs.

India, in fact, failed to play out the full quota of 50 overs and were bowled out for 330 in 48.5 overs. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s bat continued to disappoint as she fell for only 22 in 17 balls.

Annabel Sutherland takes fife-fer

For the Australians, who are in the hunt for their record eighth title, all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was the most successful bowler with five wickets for 40 runs.

India, who won their first two matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, faltered against the South Africans in their last game and would look to return to the winning track at the earliest.

Australia, on the other hand, are yet to lose a game in the tournament. They beat New Zealand and Pakistan while their match against Sri Lanka was washed out.

Australia are currently at the second spot in the competition with five points while India are at the third with four. England are at the top with a hundred-percent win record earning them six points.