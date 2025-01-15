Smriti Mandhana scores fastest ODI ton by an Indian woman cricketer

Skipper Smriti Mandhana smashed the fastest One-Day International century by an Indian in women’s cricket, reaching the milestone in just 70 balls during the third ODI against Ireland in Rajkot on Wednesday (January 15).

Leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Mandhana lit up the innings with 12 boundaries and seven sixes in her scintillating 135-run knock before being caught at short fine leg by Orla Prendergast.

Seventh-fastest ODI century

Mandhana broke the record previously held by Kaur, who had scored a century in 87 balls against South Africa in Bengaluru last year.

Mandhana’s hundred is the joint-seventh fastest in the format, equalling former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards' effort from 2012.

With her 10th ODI hundred, Mandhana also moved to joint third on the all-time list of most centuries in women's ODIs, alongside England's Tammy Beaumont.

The list is led by former Australia captain Meg Lanning (15) and New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (13).

Solid start

Pratika Rawal, who opened with Mandhana also scored a century to power India to their highest-ever total of 435/5 in the third and final women's ODI against Ireland.

Between the two, while Mandhana scored 135, Rawal amassed 154 to give a solid start to India after opting to bat.

The big-hitting Richa Ghosh then scored a quickfire 59 to further inflate India's total as the Irish bowlers struggled to find answers.

Medium pacer Orla Prendergast (2/71) was the most successful bowler for the visitors with two wickets.

Brief Score:

India 435 for 5 in 50 overs (Pratika Rawal 154, Smriti Mandhana 135; Orla Prendergast 2/71)

(With inputs from agencies)