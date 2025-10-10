Yashasvi Jaiswal's 'Daddy Hundred' powers India to 318/2 versus West Indies on Day 1

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Yashasvi Jaiswal drove with precision, cut with ferocity and defended with doggedness to decimate a hapless West Indies attack with another 'Daddy Hundred' that took India to a commanding 318 for 2 on the opening day of the second Test here on Friday.

Jaiswal displayed all facets of his extraordinary talent en route an unbeaten 173 off 253 balls. He had skipper Shubman Gill (20) for company when stumps were drawn for the day.

Such was Jaiswal's panache that there wasn't a single awkward boundary during his knock which was laced with 22 hits to the fence.

The control with which he dictated the proceedings also gave enough confidence to another young batter Sai Sudharsan (87), who looked good for his maiden Test hundred but fell 13 short.

In a stand of 193 for the second wicket between the two 23-year-olds, Sudharsan was able to show his true potential and also justify the Indian team management's decision to persist with him as the long-term number three in the Test line-up.

With a languid approach, Sudharsan managed to caress the ball to the boundary without any usage of brute force.

By the time, he got one from left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican that turned and came back into him thudding onto his pads, the Tamil Nadu southpaw had done enough to stop conversations on whether he is running out of time.

Gill also looked assured and would be hoping to make up for the disappointment of missing a hundred in Ahmedabad.

As far as West Indies bowling was concerned, they were disciplined during the first hour and pedestrian for the next five, bowling enough loose deliveries that resulted in 43 boundaries (including one six) on Day 1.

For Jaiswal, it was his control that was laudable but he was equally disdainful on pacers and spinners.

Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillips fed him with a lot of half-volleys and over-pitched deliveries that met the fate they ought to have.

As far as the spinners were concerned, Jaiswal was either gifted half-trackers or wide and overpitched deliveries that were driven with such impetuosity that at times, fielders left the chase halfway.

While Warrican still bowled a few wicket-taking deliveries -- two of which accounted for KL Rahul (38) and Sudharsan --, Khary Pierre and Roston Chase were easily dispatched by the Indians throughout the day.

A standout aspect of Jaiswal's innings was the manner in which paced each of his 50s.

If the first fifty runs (82 balls) were all about a cautious approach, there was controlled aggression between 50 to 100 (63 balls) and once he had reached the three-figure mark, he basically dictated the field placements not taking any risks but still managing to score freely between 100 to 150 (79 balls).

Among all his shots, the way he played the square cut and back cut was a treat for the fans, who had gathered at the Kotla to watch India bat.

Towards the end, the copybook cover-drive with a bent knee off Seales as he held the pose made for a perfect portrait.

In case of Sudharsan, with some good lessons in basics of cricket, most of his 12 boundaries came in the 'V'. There were some regal cover drives and on-drives.

The only man who might feel disappointed is Rahul as he got the best delivery bowled on the day.

Warrican suddenly changed the pace of his delivery and shortened the length. Rahul came out and saw it turn sharply, beating his outside edge. There was a century there for the taking. PTI

