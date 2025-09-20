Smriti Mandhana breaks Virat Kohli’s all-time ODI record with 50-ball hundred

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana scored the fastest century in the history of Indian ODI Cricket, breaking Virat Kohli’s record. She scored the century off just 50 balls in the third one-day international against Australia on Saturday (September 20) in Delhi.

Kohli had scored a 52-ball century against Australia in 2013 in Jaipur.

In the series-deciding third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, India are chasing 413, and Mandhana was dismissed for a magnificent 125 off 63 with 17 fours and five sixes.

2nd fastest in women's ODIs

As for women’s ODI cricket, this is the second-fastest hundred.

Mandhana went past former Australian batter Karen Rolton’s record (off 57 balls) made in 2000-01 against South Africa.

Former Australian skipper Meg Lanning leads the list of fastest century makers with a 45-ball century, which she made against New Zealand in the 2012-13 season.

The 29-year-old Mandhana’s 50-ball effort, which included 14 fours and four sixes, was also the fastest by an Indian batter, as the left-hander rewrote her own earlier record of a hundred in 70 balls.

Mandhana is also the first woman batter to make four ODI hundreds in a single year, as she achieved the feat in 2024.

Tazmin Brits of South Africa is the other batter to achieve this feat.

She has also become only the second batter to score successive hundreds in women's ODIs twice, after Tammy Beaumont of Australia.

New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite holds the record for most consecutive hundreds in women’s ODI with four tons in a row in 2016-2017.









