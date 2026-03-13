BCCI distances itself from Sunrisers Leeds’ Abrar Ahmed signing: 'Can't do anything'

Responding to the backlash over Sunrisers Leeds signing Pakistani cricketer Abrar Ahmed in the inaugural men's The Hundred auction, Rajeev Shukla, vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it could not intervene as the signing pertained to a foreign league.

Also read: Kavya faces backlash after Sunrisers signs Abrar in Hundred; X account suspended

Sunrisers Leeds, owned by Chennai-based media conglomerate Sun Group, on Thursday (March 13) bought Ahmed, a mystery spinner, during the auction in London, making him the first Pakistan player to be signed by an Indian-owned franchise in the UK-based tournament to be played in July and August.

‘Not our domain’

The Sunrisers signed Ahmed for GBP 190,000 (Rs 2.34 crore approximately) after a bidding war with Trent Rockets. Sunrisers, whose sister franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20, have never previously signed an active Pakistan player.

Also read: India claim 3rd T20 World Cup trophy, set records

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shukla said, "It is not in our domain (IPL), they have done it for some foreign league. They will have to take a call; we cannot do anything."

No Pakistan players in IPL

While cricketers from Pakistan took part in the IPL in the initial years, their participation ended with the deteriorating political ties between India and Pakistan, particularly after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), once faced the right-wing groups' wrath for expressing dissatisfaction over the exclusion of Pakistani players from the tournament.

Also read: IPL 2026 schedule: Here are 1st phase fixtures; RCB games await clearance

The KKR had once roped in some top players from Pakistan to play in the IPL, including former speedster Shoaib Akhtar.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood played in the IPL in the early 2010s as a British citizen.

However, there are no such restrictions on players from Pakistan in other countries’ cricket leagues.

Social media backlash

Ahmed's inclusion in the Sunrisers Leeds ignited the sentiments once again. Kavya Maran, co-owner of the Sunrisers Leeds team and a cricket enthusiast, faced backlash on social media after the signing and critics pointed out the alleged remarks made by the spinner mocking the Indian Air Force and Army over military events such as Operation Sindoor in 2025 and the Balakot airstrike in 2019.

Also read: After T20 World Cup win, Shivam Dube takes train to Mumbai

The team's official X account was also suspended hours after Abrar's signing. X said the account violated the social media platform's rules.

Pakistani players in league

Last year, the Sun Group carried out a full takeover of erstwhile Northern Superchargers, buying a 49 per cent stake from the England Cricket Board and the remaining 51 per cent from county club Yorkshire for around GBP 100 million (Rs 1,225 crore).

Shares in three other Hundred teams were likewise sold to investors who possess IPL franchises.

Also read: India files complaint with ICC over Pak cricketers' 'provocative' gestures

The uproar has drawn attention to the auction over whether the four franchises owned by IPL investors would bid for Pakistan players amid reports of a possible 'shadow-ban'.

Abrar was the second Pakistan player sold in the auction after Usman Tariq, another spinner, who was picked up by the Birmingham Phoenix for 140,000 Pounds (Rs 1.7 crore).