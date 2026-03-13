Kavya faces backlash after Sunrisers signs Abrar in Hundred; X account suspended

Kavya Maran (also known as Kaviya Maran), co-owner of the Sunrisers Leeds team in the Hundred tournament in England, is facing backlash on social media after signing up Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed.

The team's official X account was also suspended hours after Abrar's signing. X said the account violated the social media platform's rules.

During the Hundred Auction 2026 on Thursday, Sunrisers Leeds, owned by Chennai-based media conglomerate Sun Group, bought mystery spinner Abrar, making him the first Pakistan player to be signed by an Indian-owned franchise in the tournament.

Pakistani players are banned from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, there are no such restrictions in other countries’ cricket leagues.

The Sunrisers CEO Kavya attended the auction and did the paddle-raising duty. The Sunrisers gave GBP 190000 (Rs 2.34 crore approximately) to acquire the services of Ahmed after a bidding war with Trent Rockets.

The League will run from July 21 to August 16.

'Boycott SRH in IPL 2026'

“I can't believe Indian women Kavya Maran bought Pakistan player. This is treachery,” a user on X (formerly Twitter) said.

"Shame on Sunrisers. All Indians should boycott them in this IPL season for this misadventure," another user wrote.

"For years Indian teams avoided Pakistani players out of respect for national sentiment. But the moment money and foreign leagues enter the picture, that spine disappears. Indian owner, Indian brand, zero national backbone. Stop pretending to represent India if profit matters more than the country," another person posted on X.

“Do you guys have any shame left? Let’s not forget Kavya Maran is from DMK family. You people can sell your own county for money! Chee Boycott #SRH (sic),” said another one.

Usman Tariq sold

His signing also put to rest the talks that Indian Hundred owners will not bid for Pakistan players, as the franchises from the IPL have not engaged them since 2009 owing to strained diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring nations.

The Sun Group, which also owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, completed a full takeover of erstwhile Northern Superchargers last year, buying a 49 per cent stake from the ECB and the remaining 51 per cent from county club Yorkshire for around GBP 100 million.

They also own Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 but don’t have a Pakistan player in their roster.

Abrar was the second Pakistan player sold during the auction after another mystery spinner Usman Tariq was bought by Birmingham Phoenix for GBP 140,000 (Rs 1.72 crore approximately).