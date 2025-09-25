India files complaint with ICC over Pak cricketers' 'provocative' gestures

Amid the heated exchanges on and off the ground during the ongoing Asia Cup tournament in the United Arab Emirates, India and Pakistan have filed complaints to the ICC against each other over players’ gestures on the ground when the arch-rivals clashed.

The Indian team has lodged an official complaint with the Indian Cricket Council (ICC) against Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for allegedly making provocative gestures during an encounter between the two sides in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on September 21.

It was learnt that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the move on Wednesday (September 24), and the ICC is in receipt of the email.

Hearing likely

A hearing by the international governing body is expected to take place in case Rauf and Sahibzada deny these allegations in writing. They might have to appear before the ICC Elite Panel Referee, Richie Richardson, a former West Indies cricketer, for a hearing.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also seems to have brought an official complaint with the ICC against India captain Suryakumar Yadav for expressing solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in April and dedicating the team’s win to the Indian armed forces involved in Operation Sindoor. His gesture came after India and Pakistan met in the tournament’s group stage on September 14.

PCB alleged that Suryakumar’s comments are “political,” although technically it needs to be seen when exactly it filed the complaint, which needs to be lodged within seven days of the said comment.

India defeated Pakistan comprehensively in both matches.

Rauf, Sahibzada gestures

During the September 21 match, Rauf had made gestures to depict the bringing down of a plane to mock India’s military action after Indian supporters chanted "Kohli, Kohli" referring to the couple of match-winning sixes that the Indian legend hit off the pacer at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during a T20 World Cup game in 2022.

During the match, he hurled abuses at Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during his bowling spell, and the two cricketers responded with their bats.

Earlier in the match, opening batter Sahibzada celebrated with a gun-firing gesture with his bat after hitting a fifty, something that has been widely criticised.

“That celebration was just a moment at that time. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let’s do a celebration today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don’t care about that,” he had told reporters after the match.

Both Rauf and Sahibzada will have to explain their gestures at the ICC hearing, and if they can't convince them, they could face sanctions as per the code of conduct.

Naqvi's cryptic X video

Adding fuel to the fire, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday (September 24) posted a slow-motion video of Cristiano Ronaldo on X, where the Portugal legend is seen gesturing that an aircraft suddenly crashed, something that Rauf indicated on-field during the clash of the arch-rivals during the Super Four clash.

Ronaldo, in the video, could well be explaining how his direct free-kick dipped and entered the goal.

Naqvi, apart from also being the PCB chairman, is his country’s interior minister and is known to make provocative statements against India.

After this, whether the Indian team, which has now reached the final of the Asia Cup, shares the dais with the ACC chairman is something that remains to be seen.

The matter hasn't gone unnoticed as far as both BCCI and ICC mandarins are concerned. Only time will tell if there will be some kind of action taken against Naqvi.

India and Pakistan could still face each other for the third time in the tournament if the Green Shirts manage to beat Bangladesh in their final Super Four fixture in Dubai on Thursday (September 25). Bangladesh, who beat Sri Lanka in their first game, lost to India by 41 runs in the second on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)