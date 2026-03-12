IPL 2026 schedule: Here are 1st phase fixtures; Bengaluru games await clearance

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (March 11) announced the schedule for the first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, to be played from March 28 to April 12.

As three states are scheduled to undergo State Assembly elections during this period, the full schedule of the tournament will be announced once the poll dates are announced, the BCCI said.

IPL 2026 will commence when defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru matches 'subject to clearance'

Recently, the government of Karnataka granted permission to host matches a the Chinnaswamy Stadium after last year’s stampede during RCB’s IPL 2025 victory celebrations left 11 people dead. Following the incident, matches were banned at the venue.

“The matches scheduled in Bengaluru are subject to clearance from the Expert Committee constituted by the Government of Karnataka. The committee will conduct a meeting and inspection of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 13, 2026, during which a full-scale mock demonstration of match-day arrangements will be carried out to assess the stadium’s preparedness for hosting IPL matches,” the BCCI said.

A total of 20 matches will be played across 10 venues: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

During this period, the tournament will feature four double-headers, with the afternoon matches beginning at 03:30 PM IST and the evening matches commencing at 07:30 PM IST. Following the opening encounter on Saturday, Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

IPL 2026 schedule (first phase)

March 28: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

March 29: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

March 30: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings CSK) – Guwahati (7:30 PM IST)

March 31: Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) – Mullanpur (7:30 PM IST)

April 1: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) – Lucknow (7:30 PM IST)

April 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

April 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings – Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

April 4: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians – Delhi (3:30 PM IST)

April 4: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals – Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants – Hyderabad (3:30 PM IST)

April 5: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings – Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings – Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

April 7: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians – Guwahati (7:30 PM IST)

April 8: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans – Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

April 9 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants – Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

April 10: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Guwahati (7:30 PM IST)

April 11: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Mullanpur (3:30 PM IST)

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals – Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans – Lucknow (3:30 PM IST)

April 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Mumbai ( 7:30 PM IST)