Pitch invader touches Virat Kohli's feet during KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 game

The IPL 2025 opening game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was disrupted at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Saturday night (March 22) after a fan entered the ground and touched Virat Kohli's feet.

The incident happened in the 13th over of the RCB's innings after Kohli had scored his half-century. A man ran onto the ground and fell at Kohli's feet as the game was halted for a few minutes. He also hugged Kohli.

Later, the man was removed from the ground by security personnel.

A similar incident happened during the ICC World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad as a pitch invader wearing a T-shirt supporting Palestine hugged Kohli. However, he was taken away by security guards at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The IPL 2025 opening game saw RCB winning by seven wickets thanks to half-centuries from Kohli (59 not out) and Phil Salt (56). They put on 95 runs in just 8.3 overs for the first wicket as the Bengaluru franchise chased down 175 in 16.2 overs.

Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya of RCB won the Player of the match award. For KKR, captain Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 56 while Sunil Narine contributed 44 runs.

RCB will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium on March 28. KKR will travel to Guwahati to play against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 26.