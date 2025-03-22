KKR vs RCB: Top 5 performers in IPL 2025 opener in Kolkata

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) launched their IPL 2025 campaign with a convincing seven-wicket success over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday night (March 22).

In the IPL 2025 opening game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, RCB, after winning the toss, restricted KKR to 174/8 and later chased down the target in 16.2 overs, scoring 177/3.

Here are the top 5 performers in KKR vs RCB game

1. Phil Salt (RCB)

RCB opener Phil Salt, who was bought by the Bengaluru franchise for Rs 11.50 crore at last year’s mega auction, justified his big price tag. In IPL 2024, he was with KKR and won the title. Salt smashed a 31-ball 56 with nine fours and two sixes. He added 95 runs in just 8.3 overs for the first wicket with Virat Kohli. Salt’s aggressive knock laid the platform for RCB’s run chase of 175.

2. Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood returned to the Bengaluru franchise this year. He was picked for Rs 12.50 crore, the costliest buy for RCB at last year’s mega auction. Hazlewood missed the recent ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to an injury but made a superb comeback to cricket with 2/22 in four overs. He removed Quinton de Kock in the first over of the match, and added the scalp of Harshit Rana later. Hazlewood bowled 16 dot balls in his 24-ball spell.

3. Krunal Pandya (RCB)

Another newcomer who shone for RCB was left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya. He was picked for Rs 5.75 crore at the mega auction. In his first game for RCB, he took 3/29 in four overs. He won the Player of the match award.

4. Virat Kohli (RCB)

Yet again, Virat Kohli proved why he is known as the chase master. Kohli, the only player in IPL history to have played for a single franchise, anchored the chase. On his way to a match-winning half-century, he also completed 1,000 runs against KKR. Kohli remained not out on 59 off 36 (4x4, 3x6) as RCB won in 16.2 overs.

5. Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

KKR’s new captain Ajinkya Rahane, batting at No. 3, scored a quick 31-ball 56 (6x4, 4x6). When he was playing aggressively, KKR were on course for a 200-plus score but RCB pulled things back with regular wickets.