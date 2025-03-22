KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025 Match 1: Kolkata set 175-run target for Bengaluru

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a below-par 174/8 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of IPL 2025 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Saturday (March 22).

After a great start, KKR's middle order was stifled by RCB's good bowling. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (31-ball 56) top-scored for the hosts. Sunil Narine made 44 while Angkrish Raghuvanshi contributed 30.

Krunal takes 3

For RCB, Krunal Pandya was the most successful bowler with 3/29 in four overs. Pacer Josh Hazlewood had excellent figures of 2/22 in four.

Earlier, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl.

This was the first time that KKR faced RCB in the opening match of an IPL season since 2008.

Patidar has replaced Faf du Plessis as RCB skipper, while Ajinkya Rahane took over from Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR to their third IPL title last year.

Playing XIs

RCB: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt (wk), Rajat Patidar (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Suyansh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

KKR: Quinton de Kock (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(captain), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.







