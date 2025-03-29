RCB in IPL 2025: AB de Villiers makes '10 times better' statement

South African great AB de Villiers feels that the balance of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 looks "10 times better" than the previous editions and the head-start it has got will make the job easier going forward.

Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB crushed five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs at Chepauk on Friday (March 28) to win their second straight away game. It was also RCB's first win against CSK in Chennai since the inaugural edition in 2008.

'Sound balance'

"The balance of the RCB squad is 10 times better compared to previous seasons," the Bengaluru franchise loyalist said on his podcast 'AB de Villiers 360'.

"At the (IPL) auction (last year), I spoke about RCB needing balance. It's not about the bowlers, batters or fielders... it's about having a sound balance in IPL teams and options," said the former batter, who played almost all his IPL for RCB.

With India swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar drafted into the side for the CSK game after not finding a place in the opening match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, de Villiers said, it's the depth in options, which make RCB a formidable side this season.

"I saw Bhuvi and thought 'he wasn't going to play and he came in'. That's what you want. You want guys like 'wow is this guy the replacement'. He's not even in the starting lineup in the first game (vs KKR) and now they are getting Bhuvi Kumar to replace someone in the second game. This is the kind of balance and depth you need in the side," added de Villiers.

Kumar's crucial wicket of the dangerous Deepak Hooda in Power Play left CSK reeling at 3/26, from where they never recovered and finally managed 146/8, chasing 197 for victory.

Not thinking too far

"Great start for RCB and it really is looking good. We are not going into the space of, 'Is this the year (RCB will win the IPL)?' But I do believe this is the best start RCB have ever had, not only from the results point of view but also from the way the squad looks and how free they look out there especially playing away from home," said de Villiers who last played in the IPL in 2021 edition.

Both of RCB's wins this season so far have been in opponents' territory – against KKR in Kolkata and versus CSK in Chepauk – and de Villiers said it was truly amazing.

"The defending champions, KKR... to beat them away from home at the star of the campaign, and also CSK whose record at Chepauk, is absolutely incredible. From here, the road actually gets easier for RCB as we look at the points table. RCB are right on top; the only team with two wins and a fantastic bet run rate." De Villiers said the scheduling was really tough for RCB but they had shown the gumption to take everything in their stride.

"The start of a campaign is never easy but they did it absolutely spot on. Look at that 'away, away, now they go home. Then they are away again, home, away home away, it's crazy. I've never seen a situation like this and it is challenging but it can be one of your strengths," opined the South African.

