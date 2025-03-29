Fleming’s big statement after CSK’s loss to RCB: Not able to read Chennai pitches

After a record 50-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 on Friday night (March 28), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming left everyone stunned by stating that the team had no home advantage for a number of years and they were not able to read the pitches at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK, aided by their spinners, opened their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 with a win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai. However, on Friday, in their second game of the season, they suffered their biggest defeat at home.

What Fleming said

Chasing 197, CSK were restricted to 146/8. This was RCB’s first win over CSK in Chennai since 2008. They ended a 17-year wait at the Chepauk stadium.

Speaking to the media after the match, Fleming said, “Well, as we’ve been telling you for a number of years, there was no home advantage at Chepauk.”

“We’ve won away from home a couple of times. And we haven't been able to read… we've been really honest with you. We haven't been able to read the wickets here in the last couple of years. So, it's not new. We are trying to come to grips each day with what we get, and we don't know,” he added.

Further, he stated, “It’s not the Chepauk (of old) where you can just go in and play four spinners. We’re having to work really hard to try and understand what the nature of each pitch is, and it's quite different.”