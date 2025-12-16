IPL 2026 auction: Green, Pathirana big buys; Prashant Veer gets Rs 14.2 cr from CSK
Australia's Cameron Green surpassed compatriot Mitchell Starc (Rs 24.75 crore) to become the most expensive overseas buy at an IPL auction
IPL 2026 players' auction is currently underway in Abu Dhabi, with the 10 teams needing to fill up 77 slots with a cumulative purse of Rs 237.55 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the highest purse of 64.30 crore.
As many as 369 players will go under the hammer.
KKR splurged a record-breaking Rs 25.20 crore to sign top Australian all-rounder Cameron Green even as Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan went unsold.
Green surpassed compatriot Mitchell Starc (Rs 24.75 crore) to become the most expensive overseas buy at an IPL auction. He is the third-costliest player in IPL history after Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore).
This was after Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings were involved in an intense bidding war for him before the latter emerged winner.
Though Green's bid crossed Rs 25 crore, his salary for the season would still be Rs 18 crore (USD 1.9 million).
The bid amount and players' salary would be mutually exclusive, with the former being deducted from the team's annual player purse.
The reason is IPL's "maximum-fee" rule, which states that a foreign player's maximum fee at a mini auction will be the lower value between the highest retention slab (Rs 18 crore) and the highest price at the previous mega auction (Rs 27 crore for Pant in 2025).
Green, who previously turned up for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has so far played 29 matches in the IPL to aggregate 707 runs and take 16 wickets.
Shaw, however, went unsold despite his fine run of form in the domestic circuit lately, and so was the case with Sarfaraz, who smashed a 22-ball 73 in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match for Mumbai on Tuesday.
- 16 Dec 2025 5:02 PM IST
Ruchit Ahir unsold
No bids for Ahir.
- 16 Dec 2025 5:01 PM IST
Next up - Set 8 (Uncapped wicketkeepers)
Ruchit Ahir is the first player
- 16 Dec 2025 5:00 PM IST
3 players including Tanush Kotian unsold
Tanush Kotian, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Sanvir Singh get no bids.
- 16 Dec 2025 4:59 PM IST
Shivang Kumar goes to SRH
SRH buy Kumar at his base price of Rs 30 lakh.
- 16 Dec 2025 4:57 PM IST
Prashant Veer goes to CSK for Rs 14.20 crore
Veer is a left-arm orthodox spinner and left-hand batter. CSK were looking for a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, and now they have signed up the 20-year-old UP all-rounder.
- 16 Dec 2025 4:56 PM IST
Prashant Veer's bid crosses Rs 14 crore
It's CSK vs SRH for Veer.
- 16 Dec 2025 4:54 PM IST
Prashant Veer gets big bids
Uttar Pradesh's 20-year-old all-rounder Prashant Veer's bid crosses Rs 9 crore from his base price of Rs 30 lakh.
- 16 Dec 2025 4:50 PM IST
Vijay Shankar among 4 players unsold
Vijay Shankar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mahipal Lomror and Eden Apple Tom get no bids.
- 16 Dec 2025 4:47 PM IST
Auqib Nabi sold to DC for Rs 8.40 crore
Big payday for Jammu and Kashmir's 29-year-old all-rounder Auqib Nabi Dar.
- 16 Dec 2025 4:45 PM IST
KKR CEO speaks on Green's signing
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore on the signing of Cameron Green, to host broadcasters: “We are very pleased, especially given how unpredictable auctions can be. The player came within the range we had planned for, which made the outcome even more satisfying. He adds immense value to the squad, and with Andre Russell coming on board as our new power coach, having a young all-rounder with IPL and international experience is ideal. Given his impact with both bat and ball and the conditions at Eden, we couldn’t be happier with the outcome.”