Steve Smith retires from ODIs after Australia's semis loss to India

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Wednesday (March 5), following his team's four-wicket loss to India in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday. However, the star batter will continue to play Tests and T20Is.

Smith scored 73 in his last ODI at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS). The 35-year-old, who led the team in the Champions Trophy in the absence of an injured Pat Cummins, informed his teammates that he would be stepping away from the 50-over format with immediate effect after the match. He took over the ODI captaincy in 2015, and has led Australia in 64 ODIs.

He has been a key member of Australia's victorious ICC World Cup-winning teams in 2015 and 2023. He was also named as Australia’s men's ODI Player of the Year in 2015 and 2021 and earned a place in the ICC men's ODI Team of the Year in 2015.

'Right time to step aside'

According to Smith, it was the right time to step aside as Australia build for the 2027 ODI World Cup. "Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way," he said.

"It has been a great ride, and I have loved every minute of it,” he added in a media release shared by Cricket Australia (CA). Smith said that there have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories with the highlight being his team winning two World Cups. He also appreciated his teammates, calling them fantastic for sharing their journey with him.

Test cricket still a priority

The veteran of 170 ODIs said he still has a lot to contribute in Tests. He said Test cricket remains a priority and he looks forward to the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa in June.

Smith leaves behind an outstanding ODI legacy built over 15 years, since he made his debut as a leg-spinning all-rounder against the West Indies in 2010.

Over the years, he became one of Australia's most dependable batters and accumulated 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28, including 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries. He also chipped in with 28 wickets at 34.67.

Tributes pour in from CA

Tributes poured in for Smith, with CA chief executive Todd Greenberg and chairman of selectors George Bailey praising Smith's immense contribution to Australian cricket.

"Congratulations to Steve on an amazing One Day International career during which he has made a vast contribution to Australia's performances in the 50-over format," stated Greenberg.

Greenberg emphasised that Smith exhibited an ‘incredible ability’ to accumulate runs under all conditions. He also praised Smith’s leadership skills and said it was crucial in the team’s ongoing success, particularly in their two ICC World Cup victories.

"We're fortunate Steve still has much to offer in the Test and T20 arenas and I look forward to witnessing the next stage of one of cricket's great careers,” Greenberg added.

Bailey said they fully understand and support Smith’s decision to retire and mentioned that Smith has said on many occasions that he is approaching the remainder of his playing career on a series-by-series basis, which was a position that hasn't changed and is something one Cricket Australia supports.

He added, “His record as a batter across 170 games is exemplary and to leave the format as a two-time World Cup winner cements his legacy as one of the great Australian ODI players."

(With inputs from agencies)