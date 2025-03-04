India vs Australia: Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final set to be a showdown

India is all set to face Australia once again in an ICC knockout match, this time in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. After suffering multiple heartbreaks against the Aussies in recent ICC events, Rohit Sharma’s team has a golden opportunity to settle the score. The match begins at 2.30 pm today (March 4).

India’s painful history against Australia includes the 2015 ODI World Cup semi-final loss, the 2023 ODI World Cup final defeat, and the 2023 World Test Championship final setback. It has been 14 years since India last won an ICC knockout match against Australia, with their last triumph coming in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final in Ahmedabad, thanks to Yuvraj Singh’s heroics.

India’s spin advantage on slow Dubai pitches

While India's selection of five spinners raised eyebrows initially, Dubai’s spin-friendly conditions have made the decision look wise. The slow pitches could give India a crucial edge over Australia, which will be missing key players like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis. Despite these absences, the Aussies have displayed their remarkable depth and resilience to make it to the semi-finals.

Travis Head: India’s biggest threat

One of Australia’s biggest weapons will be opener Travis Head, who has tormented India in past ICC encounters. He was the game-changer in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, where his century crushed India’s hopes.

"India need to get Head early or else he can take the game away from them," cricket experts have warned. Keeping him in check will be a key task for India's bowling unit.

Can India break their knockout curse?

Cricket analysts believe India has a strong chance of winning the Champions Trophy this time. The match is not just about reaching the final—it’s about avenging the heart-breaking loss to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

With both teams prepared for a high-intensity battle at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, all eyes will be on whether India can finally break their ICC knockout jinx against Australia or if the Aussies will once again prove their big-match dominance.

