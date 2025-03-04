Ind vs Aus: Smith's dismissal turned the game in India's favour, says Srinath

India secured a four-wicket victory over Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal on Tuesday night (March 4) in Dubai, delivering a performance that former cricketer and current BCCI umpire K Srinath described as "professional and clinical." Reflecting on the match, he emphasised that India ticked all the right boxes, executing their plans to near perfection.

"This was a blockbuster match following Pakistan’s exit, but it didn’t quite live up to the hype. Nonetheless, India dominated with an all-round performance," said Srinath. With this victory, India moves forward confidently into the final, setting up a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.

India will face either South Africa or New Zealand in the summit clash in Dubai on Sunday (March 9)

The turning point of the match

Srinath identified Steve Smith’s dismissal as the crucial moment that turned the game in India’s favour. "The partnership between Smith and (Alex) Carey was strong, and Australia looked set for 290-300, which would have been a tough chase," he explained.

However, once Smith fell, a collapse followed, with Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell departing quickly. Australia struggled to bat out their full 50 overs, managing only 264 before being bowled out with three balls to spare. This crucial phase handed India the advantage in their chase.

How India’s bowlers dismantled Australia

India’s bowling attack played a pivotal role in restricting Australia’s strong batting lineup. Srinath praised India’s decision to stick with an unchanged XI, despite Australia having three left-handers in their top order.

"Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja bowled brilliantly, even though three of them were left-arm spinners. Mohammed Shami also performed well, setting the tone early and finishing strong," Srinath noted.

India’s disciplined bowling, coupled with captain Rohit Sharma’s smart rotations, ensured Australia never gained momentum. "The pressure of dot balls broke partnerships, leading to crucial wickets at key moments," he added.

Did Australia miscalculate their batting strategy?

Travis Head, India’s recent nemesis, started well but was undone by Chakravarthy. "He got off to a strong start with 39 off 33 balls, but once the ball softened, scoring became more difficult," said Srinath.

Despite an initial game plan to counter India’s spinners, Australia faltered under sustained pressure. Smith had previously acknowledged the challenge of adapting to Dubai’s conditions, but India’s multi-faceted spin attack proved too difficult to handle.

Captaincy decisions: Rohit vs Smith

Srinath emphasised the significant advantage India had under Rohit Sharma, thanks to their deep bowling resources. "Rohit had four quality spinners and a strong fast-bowling presence in Shami. Hardik Pandya’s all-round contributions also gave India flexibility," he pointed out.

On the other hand, Australia sorely missed their premier fast bowlers – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc –along with an injury to Marcus Stoinis. "Smith did well to marshall his side to the semifinals, but the lack of key players hurt them in this crucial game," Srinath observed.

Revenge for the 2023 ODI World Cup final?

With India defeating Australia, many wondered if this was a form of payback for the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss. Srinath dismissed such narratives, emphasising that this was simply another high-stakes encounter between top teams.

"India had a near-perfect World Cup campaign, but six to seven bad hours of cricket cost them the title. Australia played smart that day and deserved the win. Today, India showed their class, regardless of Australia missing key players," he explained.

Key players in India’s victory

While India’s bowlers were instrumental, the batting department also stepped up. Srinath praised Virat Kohli’s masterful chase and Shreyas Iyer’s consistent contributions. "Virat is the world’s best chase master. His partnership with Iyer was crucial," he said.

Although India lost Shubman Gill early, the team’s depth ensured a smooth chase. "Rohit’s explosive start, even though he fell for 28, set the tone. With experienced players like Kohli and in-form batters like Iyer, India handled the chase brilliantly," he added.

How the Dubai pitch impacted the game

Srinath highlighted how Dubai’s unpredictable conditions influenced the match. "Unlike other subcontinent venues, Dubai hasn’t produced high-scoring games. In the last four matches, scores have hovered around 240-250," he noted.

Despite expectations for a batting-friendly surface, Dubai’s pitches varied considerably. "Against New Zealand, India faced swing early on but adjusted well. The same adaptability was on display today as they assessed the conditions before executing their chase," Srinath pointed out.

Did India have an unfair advantage in Dubai?

Some critics argued that India playing all their matches in Dubai gave them an advantage. Srinath disagreed, noting that teams like Pakistan and Afghanistan were more familiar with Dubai’s conditions.

"India doesn’t play regularly in Dubai. They adapted well, but so would any well-prepared team. Each match here had different conditions, and India simply applied themselves better," he said.

India’s focus ahead of the final

With an unbeaten run so far, India heads into the final with confidence. "They haven’t put a foot wrong. Rohit is due for a big innings, and the batting lineup looks solid with Gill, Kohli, Iyer, and Rahul all in good form," said Srinath.

Fielding is one area India could sharpen before the final. "There were minor lapses, but overall, they have looked sharp. The team is well-molded to handle any conditions," he added.

Who will face India in the final?

Srinath predicted a thrilling second semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand. "South Africa looks strong, but their history of choking in knockouts raises questions. New Zealand’s past performances in ICC knockouts give them a slight edge," he assessed.

However, his gut feeling leaned toward South Africa. "This could be a repeat of the T20 World Cup final – India vs. South Africa. That would be an exciting contest," he concluded.

