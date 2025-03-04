Rohit sets captaincy world record; even Dhoni, Kohli couldn't achieve

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday night (March 4) set a captaincy world record after leading India into the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

India defeated Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS).

The Rohit-led team will now face South Africa or New Zealand in the summit clash on Sunday (March 9) at the same venue.

What is Rohit’s new record?

Rohit, 37, has now become the first captain in cricket history to take the team to all four ICC tournament finals across the three formats. This feat was not possible even for MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli, who had previously led Team India.

Now, Rohit has captained India to ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2023, led the side to ICC World Cup 2023 (50-over format) final, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final and won it, and now the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. All these achievements have come in three consecutive years.

Last year, after winning the T20 World Cup, Rohit quit T20Is. Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja too followed their skipper into T20I retirements.

Dhoni's feat

However, Dhoni remains the only captain in cricket history to have won three ICC trophies across two formats (2007 World T20, 2011 50-over World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy). When Dhoni was the captain, there was no ICC World Test Championship and he has missed on this record which Rohit has achieved.

Dhoni has been highly rated as a leader and is one of the best captains in the limited overs formats. He retired from Test cricket in December 2014, later he bid adieu to international cricket in 2020. His last match for India was in 2019 in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. Dhoni continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Kohli has also led India across formats, and achieved a lot, as the leader of the side and as a batter. Kohli led India to the Champions Trophy 2017 final, and WTC final in 2021, but the team faltered in the title clashes.

Now, Rohit has emerged as one of the best captains for India across the three formats. He will be keen to lift the trophy on Sunday in Dubai.