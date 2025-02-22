Rahul Dravid, his son Anvay bat together in KSCA club match; see scores

In a rare occurrence on a cricket field in Bengaluru, batting legend Rahul Dravid and his son Anvay Dravid played together in a third-division cricket match (Sri Nassur Memorial Sheid for Group I - III Division 2024-25) of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) league on Saturday (February 22).

The 52-year-old Dravid, who has retired from all forms of cricket, and also coached the Indian national team till last year, taking them to T20 World Cup glory, returned to playing for Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur).

Anvay Dravid outscores his father

His son Anvay, 16, too played for Vijaya Cricket Club in the match against Young Lions Club at SLS Kreedangana in Bengaluru.

While the young wicketkeeper-batter Anvay scored a half-century, his legendary father was dismissed for just 10 runs.

Dravid's team posts big total

Anvay batted at No. 4 and made 58 off 60 with eight fours. Senior Dravid, at No. 6, faced eight balls for his 10. However, both Dravid and his son Anvay batted together briefly before the latter got out. They added 17 runs for the fifth wicket.

Vijaya Cricket Club scored 345/7 in 50 overs. Swapnil Yelave was the top scorer with 107 off 50 balls with 12 fours and four sixes.

Rahul Dravid will next be seen in IPL 2025 as Rajasthan Royals (RR) coach.

Here is the scorecard of Rahul Dravid and Anvay Dravid featuring in the match.