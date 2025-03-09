India vs NZ Live: Varun breaks 57-run opening stand; Young out

Hello and welcome to The Federal’s live coverage of the India vs New Zealand final in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai today (March 9).

Also read: Kohli and Rohit's records in 8 ICC finals

India have entered the final with an all-win record while New Zealand have lost only match, to the ‘Men in Blue’, in the group stage, on way to the title clash.

The Rohit Sharma-led team is aiming for their second successive ICC trophy after claiming the ICC T20 World Cup title last year.

Photos: How India prepared for the final

Rohit and Virat Kohli, the two stalwarts of Indian cricket, are eyeing their fourth ICC title, and this is their ninth ICC final across formats.

Once again, spinners are set to dominate at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS). India have played all their matches at the same venue in the eight-team tournament and some have termed it an advantage for them.

In head-to-head record, New Zealand hold edge over India in ICC tournaments across formats. The Kiwis hold a 10-6 advantage. In ICC knockout matches, New Zealand are 3-1 against India.

At the Dubai stadium, India have never lost an ODI, winning nine and one tied match in their 10 games since 2018.

The Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Will O’Rourke.