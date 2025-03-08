Photos: How Team India is preparing for CT final against New Zealand

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, the Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, training hard in Dubai on Saturday (March 8).

It is India versus New Zealand summit clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) on Sunday afternoon. The 'Men in Blue' have entered the final with an all-win record while the Kiwis have lost just one match, to India, on way to the title round.

Also read: India vs New Zealand CT final preview

India are favourites to put it across New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner. Once again, spin is likely to play a big part in deciding the outcome of the match.

So far, in ODIs at DICS, India have not lost a match. Will that record continue on Sunday?

Here are photos from India's training ahead of the Champions Trophy final. Images: PTI

Indian players at practise.

Virat Kohli (left) bats in nets.

A game of football.

Fun and games.

Rishabh Pant eyes a football.

KL Rahul (left).

Gautam Gambhir (coach), Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya.

Celebration time.

Gambhir, Rahul, and Shami.

Rohit (3rd right) with teammates.

Training together to win together.

Team bonding.

Rohit (left) arrives.

Paceman Mohammed Shami.

Coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma.