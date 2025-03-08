India vs NZ CT final: Rohit and Kohli’s records in 8 ICC finals

The stage is set for India versus New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday afternoon (March 9). As always, captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli will be the cynosure of all eyes.

Kohli and Rohit have been India’s batting mainstays over the years, across the three formats, and more importantly their contributions in ICC tournaments have been key to the team’s successes.

9th ICC final for Kohli, Rohit

When Kohli and Rohit step on to the field at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS), it will be a record ninth ICC finals for the duo. Rohit featured in an ICC tournament final for the first time in 2007 in the World T20 Championship in South Africa under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

For Kohli, the 2011 World Cup was the first time he featured in an ICC event final. However, Rohit was not part of the World Cup-winning squad in 2011.

3 ICC titles apiece

When it comes to batting in all the eight ICC finals that Kohli and Rohit have featured so far, the former holds an impressive record. The 36-year-old Kohli has scored 410 runs in 10 innings while Rohit has 246 from 10 visits to the crease.

Of the eight ICC finals Kohli and Rohit have played, India emerged victorious in three. Rohit won the World T20 2007, Champions Trophy 2013, and T20 World Cup in 2024. Kohli was with Rohit in 2013 and 2024 triumphs and his other ICC title was in 2011.

Virat Kohli in 8 ICC finals (410 runs in 10 innings)

35 vs Sri Lanka in World Cup 2011 (India won)

43 vs England in CT 2013 (India won)

77 vs Sri Lanka in World T20 2014

5 vs Pakistan in CT 2017

44 and 13 vs NZ in WTC 2021

14 and 49 vs Australia in WTC 2023

54 vs Australia in World Cup 2023

76 vs SA in T20 World Cup 2024 (India won)

Rohit Sharma in 8 ICC finals (246 runs in 10 innings)

30 not out vs Pakistan in World T20 2007 (India won)

9 vs England in Champions Trophy 2013 (India won)

29 vs Sri Lanka in World T20 2014

0 vs Pakistan in CT 2017

34 and 30 vs New Zealand in WTC 2021

15 and 43 vs Australia in WTC 2023

47 vs Australia in World Cup 2023

9 vs South Africa in T20 World Cup 2024 (India won)