T20 WC: What is India’s big concern ahead of semi-final against England?

The Super 12 stage has concluded and India has qualified for the knockouts. Was it a smooth ride for the 'men in blue' after five matches in Australia? Senior cricket writer R. Kaushik reviews India's performances, and also talks about the next big game in this podcast.

Suryakumar Yadav once again produced a special innings (61 off 25) as India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in its last Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on Sunday (November 6). The win helped India top Group 2 and set up a semi-final meeting with England on Thursday (November 10) in Adelaide.

How was India’s road to the semi-finals and what it needs to do in the knockout stages? Should there be any changes to the line-up at the Adelaide Oval in three days’ time? Will India include Yuzvendra Chahal for the big game? These are some of the questions ahead of the big clash.

In this podcast, Aprameya .C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R. Kaushik, who is at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), to get his views. He reviews India’s performances in the Super 12 stage including today’s easy win over Zimbabwe, and what to expect in the semi-final at the Adelaide Oval. Listen to the full podcast here.