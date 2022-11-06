T20 WC: India seals easy win over Zimbabwe; faces England in semis

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul scored blistering half-centuries as India posted 186 for five in its last Group 2 match.

India thrashed Zimbabwe by 71 runs in Melbourne on Sunday (November 6) to set up a semi-final clash against England in the T20 World Cup.

India will play the Jos Buttler-led side in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10).

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul scored blistering half-centuries as India posted 186 for five in their last Group 2 match.

In reply, Zimbabwe was bowled out for 115 in 17.2 overs.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed after making 15, but Rahul carried on to score a 35-ball 51.

Suryakumar then blasted an unbeaten 61 from 25 balls to prop up India. Among Indian bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin was the most successful with three wickets.

Brief Scores

India: 186/5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 51, Suryakumar Yadav 61 not out; Sean Williams 2/9).

Zimbabwe: 115 all out in 17.2 overs (Ryan Burl 35, Sikandar Raza 34; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/22).