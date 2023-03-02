Indore Test: ‘Chasing 76 won’t be easy for Australia’

In this podcast, senior cricket writer R Kaushik questions the shot selection by Indian batters on a turning track in Indore.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to witness another three-day Test. With 30 wickets tumbling in two days at Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium, the third Test is set to end on Friday (March 3) with Australia being the favourite to win, needing just 76 runs, against India. (Also listen: Podcast of Day 1 review of India-Australia 3rd Test)

On the second day, Thursday (March 2), Australia took an 88-run lead and then bowled out India for 163 in the second innings. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon took eight wickets while Cheteshwar Pujara (59), Shreyas Iyer (26), and the lower order ensured India did not face the ignominy of an innings defeat.

Senior cricket writer R Kaushik and The Federal’s Aprameya C discuss the second day’s play in this podcast. Kaushik feels the 76-run chase will not be easy, and at the same time questioned the Indore pitch and Indian batters’ selection of shots. Listen to the full podcast here.